Citizen Revolt: August 20 

click to enlarge

Fighting for Women's Rights

There's so much to celebrate—and so much to still be done for women's equality. On Aug. 26, 1920, the nation finally adopted the 19th Amendment, granting the right to vote to women. But there's still a long way to go to full equality. #FaceTheMusic4ERA is a live nationwide call to action for racial and gender justice. More importantly, it's a stark reminder that the Equal Rights Amendment has yet to be added to the Constitution. It's not too late, although opponents would like you to think so. Facebook Live, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., free. tinyurl.com/music4era

Suffrage Events

Maybe you didn't know there was a monument commemorating the 19th Amendment and that's probably because the fight is far from over. Still, you can take a look and celebrate 100 years of voting rights at Utah's 19th Amendment Centennial Celebration - Memorial Open House, during a two-day, crowd-controlled open house. Salt Lake City Council Hall, 451 S. State, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 21-22, 9 a.m-8 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/34bbdGX

Meanwhile, you can hear a panel talk about how women from Northern Utah have influenced policy since 1870 at Beyond Suffrage: A Century of Northern Utah Women Making History. Check out the exhibit, too. Ogden Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden, Saturday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2CuipSY

All About Human Trafficking

They call it a modern-day form of slavery, and even in Utah, it's pervasive. "Human trafficking is a hidden crime, as victims rarely come forward to seek help because of language barriers, fear of the traffickers and/or fear of law enforcement," the Utah Attorney General's website says. At Human Trafficking: Trends and Best Practices, you will learn how "to identify the many indicators of human trafficking, examine risk factors, recruitment and how to apply a trauma-informed and victim-centered approach in their work with those who have been exploited." Organizers include Anti Tremonte, who has an educational background in Psychology and Women and Gender Studies and Allison M. Smith, who has a graduate degree in Human Development and Social Policy from the University of Utah. Webinar, Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/31SCJGa

Get Counted

It's pretty certain that the president isn't interested in an accurate census count, but you, your friends and family have a chance to get counted in a safe and welcoming environment. If you're worried about privacy or legal issues, Census staff will be on hand to answer questions and help you fill out the forms anonymously at Rose Park Connect. "[Salt Lake] County is coordinating with the County Health Department to have a community health worker present to provide COVID-19 prevention information as well as face masks for those in need," organizers say. Time is running out. LDS Meetinghouse on 760 N. 1200 West, through August, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8-11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-9 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/2PTwWum