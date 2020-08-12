 Citizen Revolt: August 13 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

August 12, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: August 13 

Solar: Going, Going, Goner, Gender Wage Gap, Protest Against Child Trafficking, Housing for Homeless

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Solar: Going, Going, Goner
You know about fairness—the "fairness" of taking away the rebate for electric cars, and now the "fairness" of decreasing the compensation rate for rooftop solar. Rocky Mountain Power thinks a more equitable rate for solar will make everyone feel better. Of course, incentivizing clean air seems to be the last thing on its mind. HEAL Utah wants potential solar customers to join them at Lunch With HEAL: Threats to Solar to hear how the industry is being threatened and what you can do. "This fall, Utah's rooftop solar industry will be fighting to survive, and we need your help," HEAL says. Virtual, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 12-1 p.m., free/register: https://bit.ly/31mFO12

Gender Wage Gap
In Utah, women still earn 70 cents for every dollar a man earns. And Hispanic women earn 47 percent of what white men earn. Sound about right? At The Gender Wage Gap: Digging Deep Into Understanding the Complexity, you will hear a panel of experts explain the reasons behind this disparity, how demographics plays a role, and what is being done in public and private sectors to reach pay equity. "In reality," organizers say, "the wage gap is deeply complicated, with dozens of contributing factors, including educational attainment, recruiting practices, negotiation success, hours worked, occupational segregation, and unpaid care work, not to mention unconscious bias and plain-old sexism." Virtual, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 12-1:30 p.m., free/register: https://bit.ly/3fBWXss

Protest Against Child Trafficking
Utah is known as a child-friendly state—except for some children. "It's time to take a stand for the voiceless, to demand action against true evils plaguing our world. It's time to demand freedom for innocent children trapped in a life of horror, abuse and slavery," say organizers of the Slave Free Project Peaceful Protest. In 2018, reports of human trafficking cases rose 123 percent in the state, which experts believe is largely the criminalization of youths of color. Washington Square, 451 S. State, west side, Saturday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/30B1Kq8

Housing for Homeless
Crossroads Urban Center hosts the fourth in its 2020 Housing and Homeless Conversation Series, focusing on Housing for Homeless Families. The series replaces the center's annual poverty summit. The stunning facts are that some nine of every 10,000 Utahns experience homelessness. Once thought to be a model for the nation, Utah is grappling with a renewed problem in the midst of the pandemic. In the 2017-18 school year, estimates show that about 13,838public school students experienced homelessness. Facebook Live, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 11-11:45 a.m., free. https://bit.ly/31ru8ds

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

