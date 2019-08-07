 Citizen Revolt: Aug. 8 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

August 07, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Aug. 8 

Learn how you can help those affected by poverty in your community. Hear about the ongoing medical cannabis hurdles in Utah. Plus, attend the Women's Policy Conference.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

BRIDGES OUT OF POVERTY
You might not have experienced it. You might never experience it. That's because hidden rules govern each economic class, and impact the stability of each person's life. "Individuals experiencing poverty are often operating in survival mode, and support systems taken for granted in middle class and wealth are largely nonexistent," the event website for Bridges Out of Poverty, says. This training session explores the causes and barriers of poverty and looks at it through these hidden rules of class, resources and language. The idea is to become an agent of change in the community. 1992 S. 200 East, Thursday, Aug. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2Ko3aLh.

MEDICAL CANNABIS TALK
By now you've probably heard of Christine Stenquist. She is the brain tumor survivor who founded TRUCE, Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education, and helped clear the way to passage of Utah's medical cannabis law. You've probably also heard that the Davis and Salt Lake County district attorneys have put up another road block to the distribution—the federal law. At Medical Cannabis in Utah, Stenquist speaks about the law, passed by citizen initiative, and all the hurdles yet to be jumped. Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Sunday, Aug. 11, 3-5 p.m., free, bit.ly/2OAiVnx.

WOMEN'S POLICY CONFERENCE
For the second year, the Utah Women's Policy Conference features community advocates, researchers and policymakers to understand critical issues affecting women, girls and families in the state. You learn about the latest Utah-specific data on the status of women, with a particular focus on women of color, and later join in discussions with legislators and state policymakers. Keynote speaker Valerie Lacarte, Ph.D., speaks about gender and racial dynamics that impact women and children. The YWCA will honor Rep. Lowry Snow with the Public Official of the Year Award. Jaden Event Center at Trolley Square, 580 S. 600 East, 801-537-8614, Thursday, Aug. 15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 16, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $70/non-YWCA members; $60/members; $20 luncheon only, bit.ly/2ZpoOox.

