 Citizen Revolt: Aug. 29 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

August 28, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Aug. 29 

Join others in urging a local amusement park to move its animals. Hear from local leaders on the opioid crisis. Plus, listen to various opinions on gun ownership and the Second Amendment.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

ANIMAL CRUELTY PROTEST
You probably think of Lagoon as roller coasters and bumper cars. The Utah Animal Rights Coalition wants you to think about Lagoon's zoo at Protest Lagoon Animal Cruelty. "Nearly 60 wild animals, including tigers, lions and kangaroos, are crammed inside small wire and cement enclosures, pacing constantly in circles," the event's Facebook page says. What's the response from Lagoon? It usually includes a spokesperson saying the animals are well-treated and cites the park's compliance with regulations. No, they're not human beings, but the animals are living beings. Join the UARC to pressure the amusement park to end its Wild Animal Kingdom ride and send its animals to reputable sanctuaries. Ezra T. Clark Park, 400 W. State, Farmington, 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, free, bit.ly/30sLZih.

TOWN HALL ON OPIOID CRISIS
In Utah, 7,000 opioid prescriptions are filled each day, and that computes to five Utahns dying each week from an overdose. Do you like those statistics? Probably not. Join Salt Lake County, Bonneville Media and the opioid prevention group Use Only As Directed at Addressing the Opioid Crisis—Town Hall where panelists, including Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, address the problem, focusing on prevention and what's being done to combat this epidemic. There is also a Q&A portion of the town hall where you can vent your frustrations or offer ideas. Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, free, bit.ly/2PafUuE.

SECOND AMENDMENT DEBATE
What better time to debate the Second Amendment than after multiple mass shootings? The 36th Annual Jefferson B. Fordham Debate examines the disparate opinions about gun ownership and the U.S. Supreme Court's role in the controversy at a Second Amendment Debate to consider this: "Be it resolved that the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms should be limited to the home," according to the event's website. Judges, lawmakers and scholars across the country continue to debate questions of the breadth of several high court decisions, which offer deeply divided opinions. S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah, 383 S. University St., 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, free, bit.ly/SJQFordham19.

