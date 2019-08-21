 Citizen Revolt: Aug. 22 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

August 21, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Aug. 22 

Help honor one of the early Latter-day Saint slaves in Utah. Learn how to help solve the city's housing and homeless problem. Plus, join the woman running from Bears Ears National Monument to the Capitol in celebration of healing and unity.

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

BLACK SLAVE DEDICATION
You probably think of slaves and the South in the same breath. Utah was not immune to the culture of slavery and now honors one, named only Tom, with the unveiling of a grave marker. "Tom came to Utah in 1852 as an enslaved man of Haden Wells Church, a Latter-day Saint convert from Tennessee. They were in [Abraham] Smoot's migrant company and settled near Smoot, who would become mayor of Salt Lake City and, later, Provo," according to a Salt Lake Tribune story. Tom died in 1862, just seven weeks before Congress outlawed slavery in the territories. Salt Lake City Corp. conducts Honoring Tom: Burial Marker Dedication in conjunction with the 400th anniversary of the first African slaves in the United States. Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N. E St., Plat B, Thursday, Aug. 22, 4-5 p.m., free, bit.ly/2L356t5.

POVERTY SUMMIT
Who in this state can say they've really solved the housing and homeless problem? Who really understands poverty and its devastating effects? Crossroads Urban Center's Poverty Summit hones in on the issues and brings them into perspective. There is also a discussion on low-income housing with Salt Lake County Councilwoman Shireen Ghorbani and Salt Lake City Councilman Chris Wharton. Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness answers questions about available services, and there's a debate between the two winners of the Salt Lake mayoral primary. State Sen. Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City, gives the keynote speech. St. Mark's Cathedral, 231 E. 100 South, Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free, bit.ly/2TBprJG.

PRAYER RUN
You might not want to run the whole 360 miles from Bears Ears National Monument to the State Capitol, but pop in any time to show your solidarity with SLC Air Protectors. Executive Director Davina Smith began her run on Tuesday, Aug. 13, carrying a sacred medicine bundle and will enter the Salt Lake Valley on Monday, Aug. 26. The next day, 10,000 allies are expected to gather at Warm Springs Park to "listen, learn and collaborate." This 10,000 Allies Indigenous Youth Solidarity Run is billed as a message of healing and unity to the world. "Whatever cause is close to your heart, come join us, run with us, stand with us," the group's website says. State Capitol, 350 N. State, 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26/Warm Springs Park, 840 N. 300 West, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2KEGNm5.

