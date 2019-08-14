 Citizen Revolt: Aug. 15 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

Citizen Revolt: Aug. 15 

Help feed Salt Lake residents living in a food desert. Hear Sen. Mitt Romney make the case for conservatism. Plus, learn how you can help prevent violence through legislation.

KNOW THE VILLAGE
Here's a chance for some of you to get out of your comfort zone and meet your neighbors face-to-face. The Village Cooperative characterizes itself as a ragtag team of farmers, healers and artists who want to feed people in a three-block radius of the Rose Park and Fairpark area at Residents Building Roots. "This event is free to anyone and everyone, and is all about sharing the strengths of our community," the event's Facebook page says. The Fairpark area has long been seen as a food desert—unless you're talking fast food. The co-op says it wants to feed souls and minds as well as stomachs, and is all about bringing people together for community health. It's not limited to those three blocks. All of Salt Lake is invited. 777 W. 500 North, Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-10 p.m., free, bit.ly/2YR54x3.

WHY CONSERVATISM?
Here's your chance to learn why conservatives are the way they are—and maybe something about the changing face of conservatism. Hey, you can also hear Sen. Mitt Romney as he discusses The Case for Conservatism. The event, hosted by the Sutherland Institute, might reveal some of the deep divisions in the conservative movement starting with Romney himself, whom many in the right wing of the GOP see as "liberal." Of course, there will be talk of the boogeyman socialism. "Following Romney's remarks, NFL star Burgess Owens will participate in a Q&A session with Sutherland Institute president Rick Larsen discussing Owens' most recent book, Why I Stand," the event's website says. Take this chance to dig deeper into our political divisions. Sutherland Institute, 15 W. South Temple, Ste. 200, 801-355-1272, Monday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-noon, free/register, bit.ly/33kulzn.

SAFETY AND VIOLENCE PREVENTION
Rep. Chris Stewart's town hall showed just how frustrated the public has become with gun violence. No, there's not enough action behind the frustration, and it's likely that any legislation will be milquetoast solutions at best. Still, you can learn how to help pass at least one bill at Action Utah's Community Safety and Violence Prevention. The three recent mass shootings revived support for red flag laws, and a push for federal legislation to allow a court to order the temporary removal of firearms from some people in crisis. At this event, you have a chance to learn about Utah's red flag bill (the Extreme Risk Protection Order bill) and what you can do. State Office Building Auditorium, north building, State Capitol, 350 N. State, Wednesday, Aug. 21, noon, free/register, bit.ly/2KzU6Ty.

