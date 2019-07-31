 Citizen Revolt: Aug. 1 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

July 31, 2019 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Aug. 1 

Mingle with organizers of the Truth and Transparency Foundation. Support local nonprofits with KRCL. Plus, weigh in on Utah's new medical cannabis rules.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

SUNSTONE AND TRUTH & TRANSPARENCY
This year, the Sunstone Summer Symposium highlights the Truth & Transparency Foundation (MormonLeaks and FaithLeaks) where you'll hear from activists and learn about the vision for the organization's future. During the week, join the foundation for An Evening With the TTF (MormonLeaks & FaithLeaks), which features Savannah Skyler, "the teenage lesbian whose microphone was turned off while coming out to her Mormon congregation, and Sean Escobar, a sexual abuse survivor who confronted his abuser and released the conversion via the TTF," according to the event's Facebook page. There are also opportunities to mix and mingle with other struggling members of the faith. The Wave, 32 E. Exchange Place, Thursday, Aug. 1, 7-10 p.m., $25, bit.ly/2YzRxdr.

KRCL CARES, DO YOU?
If you're a regular listener to KRCL 90.9 FM, you know the work they do giving community organizations a voice and a platform. Now you can join their Two Day Summer Fund Drive to kick off donation collections for local nonprofits. "Your donations will support KRCL and also provide books to Escalante Elementary students, hygiene kits to the Volunteers of America Utah women's shelter, kids' weekend food backpacks to the Utah Food Bank, and kitten formula and dog treats to Salt Lake County Animal Services," the event's website says. The drive runs through August. KRCL, 1971 W. North Temple, 801-363-1818, Thursday-Friday, Aug. 1-2, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., bit.ly/2yg1b6a.

Medical pot public hearing
As Utah inches toward medical cannabis, the public has a chance to weigh in on some of the proposed regulations because rules are everything in the conflicted world of marijuana. It isn't a bad thing that the government wants medical pot to be safe. At UDAF Releases Three Medical Cannabis Rules for Public Comment, you can voice your opinion on the Quality Assurance Testing Rule, which defines the "tolerance/limits of residual solvents, pesticide residue, heavy metals, microbials, and other contaminants that are allowed in cannabis and cannabis products," and the Independent Cannabis Testing Laboratory Rule, which outlines the "qualification for licensure as a testing laboratory." Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Building, 350 N. Redwood Road, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2-3 p.m., free, or email comments to agriculture@utah.gov, or write to Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Attn: Rules, P.O. Box 146500, Salt Lake City, 84114, bit.ly/2JPYSNz.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Citizen Revolt »

More by Katharine Biele

  • Legislative Backfire

    Surprise, Utah was denied its Medicaid expansion waiver. South Salt Lake takes a petty approach to homelessness. Plus, the latest in the "In God We Trust" debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 31, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: July 25

    Learn more about the risks of an inland port near the Great Salt Lake. Hear from local mayors on climate change. Plus, listen to the mayoral candidates' thoughts on our environment.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 24, 2019

  • Little Silos, Little Silos

    An idea for smaller nuclear plants. Racism sounds like, well, racism. Plus, full steam ahead for the renewable energy movement.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 24, 2019
  • More »

Latest in Citizen Revolt

  • Citizen Revolt: July 25

    Learn more about the risks of an inland port near the Great Salt Lake. Hear from local mayors on climate change. Plus, listen to the mayoral candidates' thoughts on our environment.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 24, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: July 18

    Have your voice heard on the Uinta Basin Railway. Help migrant families in need. Plus, join the protest against animal cruelty at this year's Days of '47.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 17, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: July 11

    More inland port meetings are coming. Fight for human rights and dignity. Plus, check out the latest mayoral debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 10, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 30

    Learn about the benefits of dark skies, embrace skateboard diplomacy and get the latest on Utah's nuclear threat.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 29, 2018

  • Citizen Revolt: April 19

    In one week, you can change the world.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 18, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation