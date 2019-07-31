Citizen Revolt: Aug. 1 

click to enlarge

SUNSTONE AND TRUTH & TRANSPARENCY

This year, the Sunstone Summer Symposium highlights the Truth & Transparency Foundation (MormonLeaks and FaithLeaks) where you'll hear from activists and learn about the vision for the organization's future. During the week, join the foundation for An Evening With the TTF (MormonLeaks & FaithLeaks), which features Savannah Skyler, "the teenage lesbian whose microphone was turned off while coming out to her Mormon congregation, and Sean Escobar, a sexual abuse survivor who confronted his abuser and released the conversion via the TTF," according to the event's Facebook page. There are also opportunities to mix and mingle with other struggling members of the faith. The Wave, 32 E. Exchange Place, Thursday, Aug. 1, 7-10 p.m., $25, bit.ly/2YzRxdr.

KRCL CARES, DO YOU?

If you're a regular listener to KRCL 90.9 FM, you know the work they do giving community organizations a voice and a platform. Now you can join their Two Day Summer Fund Drive to kick off donation collections for local nonprofits. "Your donations will support KRCL and also provide books to Escalante Elementary students, hygiene kits to the Volunteers of America Utah women's shelter, kids' weekend food backpacks to the Utah Food Bank, and kitten formula and dog treats to Salt Lake County Animal Services," the event's website says. The drive runs through August. KRCL, 1971 W. North Temple, 801-363-1818, Thursday-Friday, Aug. 1-2, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., bit.ly/2yg1b6a.

Medical pot public hearing

As Utah inches toward medical cannabis, the public has a chance to weigh in on some of the proposed regulations because rules are everything in the conflicted world of marijuana. It isn't a bad thing that the government wants medical pot to be safe. At UDAF Releases Three Medical Cannabis Rules for Public Comment, you can voice your opinion on the Quality Assurance Testing Rule, which defines the "tolerance/limits of residual solvents, pesticide residue, heavy metals, microbials, and other contaminants that are allowed in cannabis and cannabis products," and the Independent Cannabis Testing Laboratory Rule, which outlines the "qualification for licensure as a testing laboratory." Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Building, 350 N. Redwood Road, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2-3 p.m., free, or email comments to agriculture@utah.gov, or write to Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Attn: Rules, P.O. Box 146500, Salt Lake City, 84114, bit.ly/2JPYSNz.