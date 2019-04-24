Citizen Revolt: April 25 

click to enlarge

STAND AGAINST RACISM

Racism is more than just a word. The impact of institutional and structural racism can't be underestimated, though it is often hidden and subtle. This week, Salt Lake County's Council on Diversity Affairs Human Rights Subcommittee and the Mayor's Office of Diversity & Inclusion offer a Stand Against Racism—No Hate-No Fear panel. "As we lead this 13th annual Stand Against Racism, YWCA is raising awareness and highlighting the injustices faced by immigrant communities," the event's website says. While Utah is generally more welcoming than most to immigrants, our newest residents face threats to their economic stability, physical safety and basic human dignity. Join the conversation. Salt Lake County Government Center/South Building, Ste. S1-950, 2001 S. State, Friday, April 26, noon-1:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2vebiqx.

POVERTY PUBLIC HEARING

What's the real national emergency? It's not at the border. Utah is participating in the nationally coordinated Truth and Poverty Tours. The Real National Emergency: Truth & Poverty Public Hearing doesn't really blame Donald Trump, though he has worsened the problems. "We are shining a light on the deep suffering caused by systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, and ecological devastation, which is being felt all over the country," the event's Facebook page says. Here, you can hear from community leaders about how to move forward. First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, 801-582-4921, Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free/lunch included, bit.ly/2Xsk14w.

STILL FIGHTING THE PORT

The broad coalition that has been working to put a pin in the ballooning concept of the inland port gather for the Mayday Stop the Polluting Port Gathering "to bring respect and awareness to the land where the developers of the proposed inland port plan to begin construction of the massive 17,000 square-acre industrial project," its Facebook page says. This May Day, traditionally a workers holiday, the coalition hopes to shed light on the impending disaster—massive population growth, air quality issues and ecosystem devastation. The coalition openly questions the port's value as an economic stimulus, and says the facility is a threat to air quality and migratory birds. The group hopes to bring solidarity and celebration together for a common cause. Location TBA, Wednesday, May 1, 4-7 p.m., free, bit.ly/2IvRGXA.