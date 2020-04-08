Citizen Revolt: Apr. 9 

click to enlarge

GOT VIRUS?

"Should we and our children be vaccinated?" ask organizers of the Free Thought Forum. "Absolutely!" Of course, you can't talk about this in person, so FTF offers a weekly online forum on subjects of moral philosophy, healthy living, and science "to improve the cohesion, health, and scientific literacy of our society." It's up to you to decide how much these public discussions improve your now-solitary lives. This week, Vaccines, Outbreaks, and Epidemiology will lead you in with 45 minutes about the subject, a break time and then an hour for an open forum. Warning: You have to be respectful of other people's thoughts and not comment on the people themselves. Sunday, April 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Free, online-group text: https://discord.gg/ueN5jE4; Online Group (voice):https://discord.gg/gRgtPY7; Group Page:https://www.freethoughtforum.org/online-group; Free, https://bit.ly/39zCyRT.

NEEDS DRIVE

We The Single Parent Project and Community Partners are looking for help to better serve people who are suffering financially, physically, mentally or emotionally during the COVID-19 crisis. Donations will be accepted under safe conditions following CDC guidelines. Here's a list of items they need: Distilled Water, Bottled Water, Formula, Diapers, Baby Wipes, Lysol, Clorox Wipes, Bleach, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Hand Sanitizer, Dish Soap, Laundry Detergent, Shampoo and Conditioner, Body Wash, Deodorant, Feminine Hygiene Products, Non-Perishable Food Items, Children's Tylenol, Motrin. This Community Needs Drive and monetary donations will be used to help single-parent families. Granger High, 3580 S. 3600 West, West Valley City, Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Free, https://bit.ly/3aFLS8k.

PANDEMIC IMPACT

The Southern Utah Wilderness Association has been examining how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting rural Utah, specifically residents and healthcare workers in the popular but now abandoned public land gateway towns like Moab and Boulder. In their current episode of Wild Utah, Stay Home, Save Lives: Coronavirus in Southern Utah, Dr. Dylan Cole, chief medical officer at Moab Regional Hospital, and Blake Spalding, chef/owner of Hell's Backbone Grill in Boulder, discuss "why staying at home this spring—and away from our favorite redrock destinations—is crucial to keeping Utah's rural communities safe from the spread of COVID-19." Listen here: https://bit.ly/2UBdF4a.