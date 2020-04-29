 Citizen Revolt: Apr. 30 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

April 29, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Apr. 30 

Clean Air Town Hall, Writing for Change, Got COVID-19?

click to enlarge news_citizenrevolt1-1.png

Clean Air Town Hall
The air might be clean now, but what about after the pandemic? It's pretty obvious that cars, trucks, factories and commerce are the big culprits. We all have questions about the World 2.0, and not all the questions are about the economy. This Virtual Town Hall on Clean Air and Stewardship features officials who can make a difference when the world returns to "normal." The Zoom webinar includes an audience Q&A with panelists Utah's 3rd District Rep. John Curtis, BYU professor Arden Pope, Heber Mayor Kelleen Potter, Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson and Price Mayor Mike Kourianos. This is worth participating in if you want to continue to breathe clean air. Let them know you're expecting action. Wednesday, May 6, 6 p.m., free.
Register: https://bit.ly/2Vzyv4c
Facebook event: https://bit.ly/2KtMjqD

Writing for Change
Here's an online workshop to help you become a change influencer on any platform. "Social media is one of the primary means through which people spread ideas and information as well as create conflict and stay within our own ideological bubbles," say organizers from SLCC Community Writing Center. The online workshop Writing for Change: Social Media will enable users to create, remix and mashup content intended to be shared within online and digital spaces. In this divisive world, you'll learn how to "best structure your social media posts intended for audiences that may disagree with you so that you might use methods of persuasion in positive, ethical and productive ways." Thursdays, April 30 & May 7, 6-7:30 p.m., free.
Register: https://bit.ly/3eXHBzI

Got COVID-19?
That's the question on many people's minds these days, and the spread of wishful thinking and fake news on the subject of COVID-19 doesn't provide the answers you need. If you have any of the following symptoms, you should get tested now: fever, shortness of breath, new or worsening cough, sore throat, muscle aches, loss of sense of taste or smell. And even as local leaders relax the stay-at-home directive, you need to take social distancing seriously during this global pandemic. The Wellness Bus COVID-19 Testing will be available on Mondays, but you may also call to schedule a test. Don't wait and don't listen to the complainers. Centennial Park, 5415 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, 801-413-3248, Monday, May 4, 12-4 p.m., free.
Details at https://bit.ly/2yFcfx6

