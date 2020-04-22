Citizen Revolt: Apr. 23 

click to enlarge

Climate Organizing

You don't need to take a step back from activism during the pandemic. This is a time to hone your message during Climate Organizing During the Pandemic and learn how to talk not only to the common deniers, but also to your representatives in Congress. In another session, Depolarizing Within: A Better Way to Prepare for Climate Discussions, you'll hear about how our polarized society persists on how we "stereotype, dismiss or ridicule our fellow citizens who differ from us in their perspectives on climate change. How we talk among ourselves about them fuels fires that threaten the progress of climate solutions," organizers say. Celebrate Earth Day in a different way at these free events sponsored by the Citizen Climate Lobby (register online at https://bit.ly/3abtenK ). Saturday, April 25, 2 p.m. CCLUSA.org

Talking About Anxiety

The Utah AIDS Foundation recognizes that all this social distancing creates unusual anxiety and feelings of isolation. Couch Talk is offering weekly online chats to answer questions about how COVID-19 might affect HIV and more. It's also a great place to reconnect with the community while the pandemic rages. Monday, April 27, 2 p.m., Zoom meeting: https://bit.ly/2VgoDwr or call: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 556 008 819, https://bit.ly/2KcFj1j

Fun Facts About Conservation

No, it isn't just about the infamous sage grouse or the Columbia Spotted Frog. Conservation is about stewardship of our lands. "Our mission is to preserve and protect open space in order to maintain Utah's natural heritage and quality of life for present and future generations," writes Utah Open Lands. In weekly episodes of Conservation Conversations, Utah Open Lands stewardship director Ben Marolf talks "about the fun facts of conservation, from the Columbia Spotted Frog to the flammulated owl, to elk migration, the sage grouse strut and more." View the weekly video at https://bit.ly/3acFzYM