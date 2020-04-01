 Citizen Revolt: Apr. 2 | Citizen Revolt | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

April 01, 2020 News » Citizen Revolt

Citizen Revolt: Apr. 2 

Feeding Utah, Port Strategizing, Got Earthquake Photos

FEEDING UTAH
COVID-19 is scaring away volunteers during a time of crisis, but you can help. The Utah Food Bank lost 150 volunteers in one day because large groups have stopped going as they adhere to social-distancing guidelines. "So many of the [organizations] that come to help us: youth groups in large numbers, corporate teams who were coming with multiple employees...A lot of those activities through businesses and religious entities have been canceled," Food Bank C.E.O. Ginette Bott told KSL News. The Food Bank, however, is doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of volunteers, including providing gloves and sanitizer. You can Volunteer Your Time.Help Feed Utah. 3150 S. 900 West, 801-887-1234, various days and times, free, bit.ly/3and4s5

PORT STRATEGIZING
While the government continues to say the Utah Inland Port will happen, critics are seizing a moment of bewilderment. The state is in the throes of pandemic, which is already having an adverse effect on the economy, and that's not good news for an expensive operation that has yet to get off the ground. And speaking of ground, the port's footprint appears to match closely the earthquake fault. Building on an active fault has never been a good idea. Join Stop that of the Polluting Port for a virtual meeting to talk about options going forward. Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m., free, bit.ly/33MPDGe

GOT EARTHQUAKE PHOTOS
Remember the 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Magna on Wednesday, March 18? Of course you do. You may not know that the fault causing some 742 aftershocks was pretty much unknown before the big event. . It runs along the eastern base of the Oquirrh Mountains, and seismologists are trying to find out more about it. They are depending on "citizen scientists" who might have videoed the shaking or photographed damage in the aftermath and photographed it. You can upload your material for Citizen Scientist Observations from the March 18, 2020 Magna Earthquake online (bit.ly/3ancA5v) within about 10 minutes, and see other photos on the Utah Geological Survey site: bit.ly/2vSaqvz

Katharine Biele

 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

