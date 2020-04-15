Citizen Revolt: Apr. 16 

click to enlarge

EARTH-ISH DAY

Don't blame the earth for the coronavirus. Instead celebrate the big blue marble, sans people. Sure, you can go out and walk—6 feet from other people —but here's a chance to honor Mother Earth at a Virtual Earth Day Celebration. You can learn about ways to help the earth and gather ideas on the Living Planet website. You'll hear about the Global Citizen Initiative, watch fun and educational videos in a virtual celebration and learn how to be a steward of the environment—from the comfort of your home. Conservation is more important today than ever to sustaining our lifestyle and preserving the earth's bounty. In fact, it will be the earth that saves humanity—if we follow along. Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free, https://bit.ly/2UZ5nmQ.

POP-UP PET PANTRIES

You've seen the long lines of people waiting for groceries and any sort of lifeline if they have lost their jobs or are homeless. They are not alone. Our world is filled with pets who give us joy in this time of isolation, and they, too, need help. Nuzzles & Co. Pop-Up Pet Pantries aims to do just that. Their pop-up pet pantry support is offered through Salt Lake, Utah, Weber and Summit counties. They also accepting donations of supplies from people who can contribute. Stay in your car and pull up for assistance at the following locations: Target parking lot, 1110 S. 300 West, Tuesday, April 21, 1-3 p.m. West Jordan Petco parking lot, 6842 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, 1-3 p.m., free/donations accepted, https://bit.ly/2RsmzyY.

TEND TO YOUR GRIEF

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating huge losses—both of lives and of livelihoods. There is no normal anymore, and people are struggling to find safety and stability. "In this wild time of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty, with the COVID-19 virus sweeping the globe and taking the lives of many, there is grief work to be done," say organizers of Virtual Community Grief Tending. "We are in the thick of a collective rite of passage—where one way of being is dying and the new way of being is not yet born." This ritual event usually takes place in the community. Now, it is online with a circle of deep listening and caring. If you choose to make a donation, it will go to the National Congress of American Indians COVID-19 Response Fund. Tuesday, April 21, 7-8:30 p.m., free, register at https://bit.ly/3a5usRy