click to enlarge

Cinderpig Opens

One of the latest additions to the rising trend of small-batch eateries that operate almost entirely via Instagram is Cinderpig (@cinderpigslc), a whole-hog barbecue outfit operated by local chef Jerry Pacheco. He's a consummate professional, and I couldn't be more excited to see what he'll be doing with Cinderpig. At the moment, Pacheco and crew are preparing weekly barbecue dishes and sides that can be ordered via their Instagram page. Cinderpig currently operates out of Oquirrh Restaurant (368 E. 100 South), which is where you can pick up your orders. Pro tiph: Hop on the mailing list to make sure you get first crack at Cinderpig's weekly menus.

Bartolo's Expands to SLC

Wasatch Front fans of the Park City Italian kitchen Bartolo's (1241 Center Drive, Ste. 100, 435-604-0608, bartolos.com) will be pleased to visit their new Sugar House location (1270 S. 1100 East, 801-410-4606). This versatile cucina is complete with a breakfast menu that includes fritattas, smoked trout benedicts and blueberry Dutch baby pancakes; Bartolo's is a local favorite when it comes to brunch, which is served from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day. For dinner, Bartolo's serves up traditional Italian favorites like lamb campanelle and rigatoni Bolognese. It's nice to have a local Italian place that keeps us covered for three meals a day. Welcome to SLC, Bartolo's.

New Sweetaly in Holladay

In more news of Italian eats, the team at Sweetaly (1527 S. 1500 East, 801-410-4192, sweetaly.com) recently announced the arrival of their second store in Holladay (2245 Murray-Holladay Road, 801-467-6808). This locavore haunt has made quite a name for themselves with their traditional gelato recipes and expanded menu of Italian sweets like tiramisu, cantucci and the famous, pistachio cream-filled torta della nonna. Gelato is the name of the game at Sweetaly, but it's also a perfectly charming coffee shop for those after something piping hot and caffeinated. For a stellar mix of these two worlds, and order of Sweetaly's affogato is delicious morning, noon and night.

Quote of the Week: "Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it's a start." –Anthony Bourdain