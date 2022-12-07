Christmas Gift Guide for Beer Lovers 

It can be hard to shop for the beer nerd in your life. Some beer accessories can easily wind up in the junk drawer, or forgotten in the garage. This season, I think that I've come up with some interesting gift ideas that will find use year-round.

Beer Gift Basket: The beer-lovers in your life will adore all the cool accessories that they'll receive over the holidays, but let's face it: All they really want is beer itself. In which case, give them just what they've been thirsting for, in the form of a beer gift basket put together by you. Most grocery and liquor stores sell singles of craft bottle and cans; just combine some favorites in a wicker basket or stylish crate, accompanied by delicious gourmet snacks, cheeses, chocolates and more. Items can always be customized or upgraded to match the recipient's tastes, while adding that personal touch that will be greatly appreciated.

Fisher Brewing - Outerwear: Style-wise, there's lots of variety—and a strong appreciation for how men and women actually dress day-to-day. Some breweries are bringing overly bold (and definitely ridiculous) streetwear trends back down to, well, the street, rather than reality. Some of Fisher's brands are simply raising the bar for high-quality leisurewear and breezy vacation-appropriate duds—without raising the prices. Fisher's flannels, hoodies and tees are highly regarded, and will show the recipient is dialed into SLC's beer culture. 320 W. 800 South, fisherbeer.com

Beer Nut Homebrew Supply - How to Brew (book): The authoritative manual for brewing high-quality beers at home is How to Brew by John J. Palmer. This book has something for everyone, whether you want straightforward, reliable directions for brewing your first batch of beer, or you're an experienced homebrewer working with all-grain batches. Palmer expertly covers the complete spectrum of brewing options—exactly, plainly and briefly. How to Brew offers a wealth of knowledge on homebrewing techniques and recipe development, covering everything from materials and methods to recipes and equipment. 1200 S. State St., beernut.com

Beehive Natural Beer Soap: All of the handmade goods from Beehive Naturals—such as the goat milk soap, tea soaps, beer soaps, lotions, creams, salves, body scrubs, etc.—are DEET-free and bug repellent. The beer soap smells of hops, leather and sandalwood. These soaps are luxurious due to the high levels of sugars from the malt, which give the soap a stable and fluffy lather. These locally-crafted beer soaps can also give the soap wonderful color, and are a great topic of conversation when the question of "what's that wonderful smell" comes up. 186 25th St, Ogden, beehivenaturals.com

Epic Brewing - Six Pack Tote: Brown-bagging sucks, not to mention that it's slightly tacky and it puts your special cargo at risk of damage (or worse). Ever since I came across these beer totes from Epic Brewing, these grocery-esque carryalls keep all of my precious babies safe while I'm out beer nerd-ing. Each tote has six stitched sleeves to keep your six pack of 22-ounce bombers or 12 pack of cans cozy during your next trip to the beach, park or bottle share. And all of this for a price that's less than one bottle of beer. 825 S. State St., epicbrewing.com

Salt City Brew Supply - GrowlerWerks Pressurized SS Growler: Oh baby! This is a must for the serious beer nerd on your list. GrowlerWerks Pressurized Growler is a mini keg in the size of a half-gallon growler, which keeps beer cold, fresh and carbonated for two weeks. How, you ask? It has its own CO2 regulator cap with customizable tap handle and gauge.that will keep your cherished suds from going flat while maintaining its temperature. And the best part is the draft-style dispensing system that pours the perfect pint every time. 723 Fort Union Blvd., Midvale, saltcitybrewsupply.com

As always, cheers ... and happy gifting!