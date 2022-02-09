Christie Creamed 

click to enlarge 20th Century Studios

Many theatrical features have experienced release delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's hard to imagine anything that will end up feeling as much like a relic from another time due to such delays as Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile. In the two years since its first scheduled release date, at least three major cast members have been party to well-publicized off-screen behavior ranging from embarrassing to controversial to likely criminal-slash-truly gross; Branagh himself has had two other films he has directed come out during the interim. It's not easy for a period piece to feel so immediately dated—especially when it's only been five years now between this and Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express—yet here we are.

The irony, of course, is that Branagh's interpretation of Agatha Christie's super-sleuth Hercule Poirot continues to try so hard to make its protagonist modern and relatable, rather than a nearly-century-old fossil. While Death on the Nile manages to be less actively irritating in its stylized sensibilities than Murder on the Orient Express, it still suffers from the misunderstanding that the only way to make a vintage character "relevant" for the 21st century is to render that character completely unrecognizable.

The bulk of the story takes place in 1937 Egypt, where Branagh's Poirot is vacationing among the pyramids. There he encounters an old friend, Bouc (Tom Bateman), and subsequently finds himself invited to join the wedding party of heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and her new husband, Simon (Armie Hammer). The newlyweds and their invited guests take to a riverboat on the Nile, and as tensions between the guests emerge, a dead body is discovered. Naturally, everyone is a suspect: Simon's jilted ex-fiancée (Emma Mackey); Linnet's jilted ex-fiancé (Russell Brand); a blues singer (Sophie Okonedo) and her business manager/niece (Letitia Wright); Bouc's mother (Annette Bening); Linnet's godmother and her nurse companion (Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French); and more.

Since this is an Agatha Christie adaptation, a significant portion of the plot consists of scenes focused on Poirot grilling the suspects to tease out clues; since this is a film directed by Kenneth Branagh, there's no way those scenes would be directed as simple shot/reverse shot/repeat exchanges. When Poirot has an intimate conversation with Bouc, it's shot through the back of wicker chairs, like the two men are a penitent and his confessor; the exchange between Poirot and Bouc's mother pans repeatedly between Poirot on one side of a dividing wall and the intransigent woman on the other. There are occasions, like the motion through the riverboat that provides a great sense of its claustrophobic geography, when Branagh's penchant for a peripatetic camera yields benefits. And then there are the moments when he places it underwater to stare upwards at Poirot where it feels like Branagh is simply thinking, "Well, this would be different."

The creative impulse to be "different" is understandable, but it's hard to figure out what's going on in the heads of Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green—returning from Orient Express—in their approach to Poirot. On the one hand, it's an intriguing bit of revisionist history when a prologue set during World War I finds Poirot as a young soldier whose powers of observation singlehandedly lead to the Belgian army winning the pivotal Battle of Yser. But that segment also plays out like the weirdest possible variation on the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade prologue sequence, in that it basically serves as the origin story for ... Poirot's elaborate mustache. And that too might have just been a silly lark, had it not also been connected to the profound emotional wound Poirot carries with him that affects his ability to have relationships and yada yada yada get to the part where you get everybody in a room and accuse the murderer already.

Certainly there will be folks who are fine with their legendary fictional detectives getting a side-order of traumatic back story, especially when the mystery is energetically staged and full of exotic locales. But part of the escapist nature of the Christie mystery formula is that the focus is entirely on the whodunnit, stripped of any psychology more profound than the suspects' motives. Death on the Nile's efforts not to seem like a museum piece do allow time for Hercule Poirot to solve the mystery, but I'm not convinced we need quite so much time spent on Poirot solving himself.