Choose Your Fighter 

Dolimac

Utah's primary elections are set for June 28, when voters will choose the nominees to make their party's case in November.

As the middle child of the election calendar (falling between the chaos of convention meetings and the anticlimax of most Election Days, long-since neutered by uncompetitive voting districts) primary season is an unwieldy beast. Too many candidates in too many places, arguing with close proxies of themselves over who is the deeper shade of whatever color is on the stickers.

But the summer elections also—undeniably—matter, especially given the dynamics of Utah politics. Success in the primary overwhelmingly dictates success in the general election, effectively bestowing upon June's intra-party victors the gift of incumbency, one of the few gifts in life that truly keep on giving.

Ahead of next month's votes, City Weekly reached out to the 12 candidates running in Salt Lake County's six state Legislature primaries. Serendipitously, there are three races in the Senate—all Democratic—and three in the House—all Republican.

But sadly, one GOP pair ruined the perfect symmetry by dodging our questions (see sidebar).

We asked the candidates five things: to introduce themselves; to name a favorite restaurant in the county; to describe the planks of their personal political platform; to highlight a specific example of government improvement they intend to affect, if elected; and why they, and not their opponent, is the party champion for voters to rally behind.

Responses were received via email and edited for length and clarity.

SENATE DISTRICT 9

Democratic primary: Jen Plumb, MD, vs Sen. Derek Kitchen

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Jen Plumb, M.D.

Jen Plumb, MD, MPH

Home turf: SLC-Emigration Canyon

Fave SLCo restaurant: Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade

Campaign website: jenplumb.com

Who are you?

Even if you didn't know my name before now, you've likely seen my work. I see it every time I get on Interstate 15, on a massive billboard encouraging folks to get naloxone, the lifesaving opioid overdose reversal drug that has so far saved 7,500 lives and counting. I've successfully fought and lobbied for 14 bills passed through the state Capitol, and I'm ready to keep fighting for every Utahn.

What are your planks?

Utah is receiving nearly $300 million in opioid settlement funds. This is an unprecedented opportunity to affect the lives of those impacted by substance abuse, a space I'm ready and qualified to lead in. I am also uniquely qualified to fight for the rights of transgender Utahns, like my own daughter. As your Senator, I'll work to make public transit free, build new housing, keep our streets safe for pedestrians and fight to clean our air and water in the valley. And there may never have been a time when it is more important to stand up for women's equity and reproductive justice. As a female physician, I am all-in for this fight.

What needs to happen?

When the snow stops falling and the Great Salt Lake dries, we won't be proud of how we empowered big business to pollute. We have to act now, sanctioning polluters, protecting our air and water through legislation and improving our forest management to limit fires that threaten homes and livelihoods.

Why you?

I know how to be effective in the Legislature. Unfortunately, my primary opponent has the lowest success rate for sponsored legislation among Senate Democrats, something we can't afford in a superminority. I've already proven I can fight, build bridges and pass legislation to save the lives of Utahns. Now, I'm asking for your vote to help me do that in the Legislature.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Sen. Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City

Sen. Derek Kitchen

Home turf: SLC-The Avenues

Fave SLCo restaurant: Taco Taco

Campaign website: derekkitchen.com

Who are you?

I'm a small business owner, a community activist and a champion for our state. Before serving in elected office, I was the lead plaintiff on the landmark lawsuit against the State of Utah (Kitchen v Herbert) that brought marriage equality to five Western states and created a critical case law that led to the freedom to marry nationwide. I'm an experienced Senator with the heart of an activist, serving as the only openly LGBTQ+ state legislator and the only millennial in the state Senate.

What are your planks?

We know the difficulty of renting in this city. We know what it's like to breathe toxic air. We know what it's like to have our existence challenged and our dignity questioned. We know what it's like to fight hard and have the people's will overturned. I don't give up on people, and when I see injustice, I always stand up and say something. When I'm re-elected, I won't stop fighting for what's right. I won't give up on Democrats or our values, and I won't give up on you.

What needs to happen?

Utah Democrats need to be a true opposition party. It's no secret that it's hard to be a Democrat in Utah. The Republican supermajority constantly undermines the will of the people. Think about redistricting, Medicaid expansion and medical cannabis. They give us scraps and expect us to be grateful, but we can no longer be the party of watered-down compromises. I'm not satisfied with that, and I know you're not satisfied, either. I'm still hungry, and I want more. We deserve more. I'm not ready to give up. Re-electing me to the Legislature will ensure that there is at least one person not afraid to speak truth to power, even if it makes me unpopular.

Why you?

Democratic primaries are often a distraction from the real problems we face. This election is not about my opponent, or even about me. It is about the people in the district who know what it is like to rent in Salt Lake, pay student loans and breathe bad air. It is about the people in the district who are tired of being disregarded and ignored. We want someone who won't give up on us, and I am that candidate.

SENATE DISTRICT 13

Democratic primary: Nate Blouin vs Sen. Gene Davis

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Nate Blouin

Nate Blouin

Home turf: SLC-Sugar House

Fave SLCo restaurant: ChaiYo Thai Togo

Campaign website: nateforutah.com

Who are you?

I'm a reformed ski bum working toward a Utah that is as livable as our state was when I got here. I came to Utah for the incredible access to public lands, and when I'm not advocating for renewable energy, I'm out running, biking or skiing.

What are your planks?

Clean air and climate are my first priority. My experience working in the renewable energy industry will bring a new perspective to the Legislature. Second, I'll work to protect voting rights and good governance by strengthening vote-by-mail and the independent redistricting commission. Third, I'm focused on growth and the continued need to fund public education and affordable housing. I want to see more empathetic governance that looks out for the most vulnerable folks first.

What needs to happen?

Poor air quality plagues all of us. We can only improve with holistic solutions that address transportation, buildings and industry, and I haven't seen the sort of urgent action taken that I believe we deserve. My recent work brought environmental and business leaders to the table to address the energy transition, and these are the same organizations that can make an impact on air quality. I know who to call on Day 1.

Why you?

Utah is a young and growing state, and that's not reflected by our Legislature. We need forward-looking leaders who understand the urgency of the climate crisis, splintering democracy and diminished quality of life. Voters should elect someone who lives and understands these issues, not an incumbent who has frequently voted against their interests during his 35 years in office.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Sen. Gene Davis,D-Salt Lake City

Gene Davis

Home turf: SLC-Sugar House

Fave SLCo restaurant: Tres Hombres Mexican Grill & Cantina

Campaign website: votegenedavis.com

Who are you?

I'm a lifelong resident of Sugar House, where I began my public service on the community council. Over the years, I have raised a wonderful family, worked rewarding careers in radio and public relations, enjoyed working in my garden and have continued serving the people of Utah in the state Senate.

What are your planks?

I've built a solid record of progress on a wide range of issues. That's not an easy task as a Democrat in Utah. The perspective I've learned is that progress takes time, and you cannot let the ideal outcome prevent meaningful progress. As much as first-time candidates have big plans, the reality is we must work for every inch of progress and that's what I've demonstrated an ability to do, particularly on issues that make a difference in people's lives.

What needs to happen?

While Utah families face the worst inflationary period in 40 years, the greatest long-term issue for Utah is the drying up of the Great Salt Lake. Aside from the reduction in water, the shrinking of the lake will disrupt wildlife, impact our economy and blow toxic materials into the air. This year, we began making progress. But we need experienced, effective leadership to keep that momentum going.

Why you?

I'm asking Democrats for their continued support because I have a proven record of progress on our issues and have delivered the programs and funding that benefit our residents, cities and communities. Lofty ideas are great, but real accomplishments matter more. We cannot afford to lose this seat or to lose an effective Democrat.

SENATE DISTRICT 14

Democratic primary: Deondra Brown vs. Rep. Stephanie Pitcher

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Deondra Brown

Deondra Brown

Home turf: Murray

Fave SLCo restaurant: Eggs in the City

Campaign website: deondrabrown.com

Who are you?

I have made advocating for victims of child abuse and sexual violence a large part of my life. Through performing with The 5 Browns piano group, legislative advocacy with the Foundation for Survivors of Abuse and work in the Utah Attorney General's Office to protect children, I have a unique perspective and am a strong and compassionate voice for Utah families.

What are your planks?

K-12 education, clean air and the environment, funding for arts programs, access to mental-health services and legislation that better protects underrepresented populations, such as racial minorities and the LGBTQ community. My perspective is framed by an artist's ability to connect and collaborate with others, paired with an advocate's passion for listening and helping.

What needs to happen?

As the parent of a fifth-grader, I understand the importance of supporting our teachers. Educators need better access to mental-health services, expanded training grants and fewer hoops to jump through for training requirements. Education needs to be led by educators! They need the ability to make critical decisions that are in the best interest of their students. I will immediately listen to educators' concerns and discuss how we can work to improve the current system. This will be a priority.

Why you?

I have the determination, commitment and passion it takes to make a difference. For the past eight years, I've successfully advocated for bipartisan bills to protect victims of crime, implement abuse education in Utah's schools and improve mental-health services in Utah. I've proven I'm not afraid to take up the tough fights. I would be honored to represent you, listen and learn from you, and work with you.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Rep. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City

Rep. Stephanie Pitcher

Home turf: SLC-Sugar House

Fave SLCo restaurant: Table X

Campaign website: electstephanie.com

Who are you?

I am a mom, an attorney and an enthusiast of Utah's mountains and trails. For the past four years, I have had the honor of serving our community in the state House of Representatives. I've championed issues such as clean air, workers' rights, accessible childcare and criminal-justice reform.

What are your planks?

I am running for state Senate to continue to fight for the progressive values of our community. We need to do more to clean up our air, protect our canyons, make meaningful investments in public education and improve access to healthcare, housing and justice.

What needs to happen?

Among my legislative priorities, I plan to continue my work to reduce vehicle emissions and to give counties tools to crack down on unlawful polluters and hold bad actors accountable. As a reform-minded prosecutor, I also plan to continue my work to eliminate wealth-based detention and reduce racial disparities in our criminal justice system.

Why you?

We live in the most beautiful state, and our outdoor spaces, schools and jobs make Utah a great place to live, work and play. But our state is also facing unprecedented challenges in areas such as air quality, teacher recruitment/retention and affordable housing. There are only six blue or leaning-blue seats in the state Senate. We need thoughtful, intentional leadership by someone who has built good relationships and is able to deliver results. Over the past four years, I have proven I can do that. I have worked in a bipartisan fashion to move the needle on substantive policy issues, and I will continue this fight in the state Senate.

HOUSE DISTRICT 41

Republican primary: Steve Aste vs. Gary Sandberg

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Steve Aste

Steve Aste

Home Turf: Cottonwood Heights

Fave SLCo restaurant: No response

Campaign website: aste4utah.com

Who are you?

I am a person of passion and loyalty. When I decide to do something, I am all-in. I enjoy a good belly laugh, yet I take my responsibilities quite seriously. I raised four children as a single parent, and it was one of the most satisfying segments of my life.

What are your planks?

We need to take back control of our public schools. Critical race theory, social indoctrination, gender identity issues and pornography have no place in our school system. There is way too much government overreach, especially at the federal level. We need to bring power back down to the people through public-private partnerships and put the necessary tools in place to end human trafficking and sexual slavery.

What needs to happen?

I would like to provide the tools and mechanisms that give people confidence that their votes actually count and are not canceled out by cheating of any kind. Whether you believe there was cheating or not during the 2020 election, many people on a national and local level believe that there indeed was. If the citizens of this great nation do not have confidence in the system, they will simply retreat from it. We need to provide as much incentive to voters as possible because taking part in the process is so important.

Why you?

I felt the tug within my heart to stand up and do something for a nation that is in serious trouble. My opponent got a knock on his door from the GOP party, asking him to run. My heart and soul are determined to save this nation.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Gary Sandberg

Gary Sandberg

Home turf: Murray

Fave SLCo restaurant: No response

Campaign website: sandbergforhouse41.com

Who are you?

I am a common-sense conservative. The Republican Party platform is built on sound principles and provides an excellent summary of my core values. I believe in limited government and our inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The U.S. Constitution is divinely inspired and will continue to bless this country with liberty, freedom and prosperity.

What are your planks?

My first priority is to restore common sense to politics. District 41 includes both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons; I want to ensure that we protect the recreation opportunities and natural resources in our canyons as we grow. I am concerned about the draft Environmental Impact Statement that the Utah Department of Transportation prepared for Little Cottonwood Canyon. I will work with the Republican caucus to ensure that transportation, water and fire mitigation needs are met.

What needs to happen?

We need to wisely fund our education system. As a business owner, I understand how to do more with the dollars available. I will work for stronger vocational education and policies that put education dollars where they do the most good.

HOUSE DISTRICT 45

Republican primary: Rep. Susan Pulsipher vs. Rich Cunningham

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Rep. Susan Pulsipher,R-South Jordan

Susan Pulsipher

Home turf: South Jordan

Fave SLCo restaurant: No response

Campaign website: susanpulsipher.com

Who are you?

Serving the community has always been a critical part of my life. I've served in many different capacities and remain dedicated to making a positive impact for our community and state. That commitment fuels both my service in the House as the incumbent in District 45 and my very intentional outreach to the people I serve.

What are your planks?

I'm a conservative Republican committed to cutting taxes and burdensome regulation on citizens. I'm always looking for creative ways to cut spending. I've built a strong reputation for listening and engaging with the people I serve. I'm passionate about reducing administrative costs to prioritize funding for classrooms and creating innovative education solutions. I also believe we need to use technology to provide more complete information and better tools for citizens to see what the government is doing and to be held accountable for those actions.

What needs to happen?

People's budgets are hurting. We need to continue to reduce taxes, including eliminating the state's portion of the food tax. We also need to reduce state taxes on social security income, which I've worked on during multiple sessions, accomplishing significant reductions. I will continue to push to reduce these and other taxes. My colleagues respect my integrity, thoughtfulness and tenacity, which has and will continue to help in making a meaningful difference for Utahns.

Why you?

I am committed to lively, truthful and civil debate about policies that affect the citizens we serve and represent. I have been more effective because of that reputation. I'm honest and open. I have earned the trust and respect of both citizens and fellow legislators.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Rich Cunningham

Rich Cunningham

Home turf: South Jordan

Fave SLCo Restaurant: Red Iguana

Campaign website: hd45.org

Who are you?

I am conservative Rich Cunningham, and I'm running for the Utah House. I'm a financial adviser who will bring a unique perspective to the House.

What are your planks?

I am a fiscal conservative looking to bring a fresh perspective to the Legislature. I will advocate for lower taxes and less spending, while maintaining our high quality of life.

What needs to happen?

We have to plan for the future. President Joe Biden's policies are causing the worst inflation in 40 years. I know how to weather the upcoming storm.

Why you?

It's simple—when my opponent wanted to raise the gas tax and tax on food, I worked to get signatures to overturn it. I won't vote for a tax increase. I'll open a bill file to cut the sales tax on food. And I'll never vote to increase the HOV occupancy on Interstate 15 like my opponent did.

DODGEBALL UNDERDOG

House District 46: Snub us twice, shame on them.

Neither Draper Rep. Jeff Stenquist nor his Republican challenger, Carolyn Phippen, could muster the energy to answer City Weekly's questions about their primary in House District 46 (don't worry, we made sure they both received them). But in Stenquist and Phippen's defense, we only gave three week's notice—that's like ... less than a week per question!

We thought about leaving a blank space where their responses would have been. But our pages and your time would be better utilized by introducing United Utah candidate Ladd Johnson, the only other person running in the House 46 race (yes, much like the state's U.S. Senate race, there is no Democratic candidate).

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

United Utah candidate Ladd Johnson

Ladd Johnson

Home turf: Draper

Fave SLCo restaurant: Bambara

Campaign website: voteladd.com

Who are you?

Are you tired of angry politics? So am I. I believe that the bitter partisan divide is the greatest problem facing our state and country right now, and I want to do what I can to help unify our citizens.

What are your planks?

I support centrist policies that appeal to the majority of citizens. I oppose the extreme partisan proposals coming from both Republicans and Democrats. My priorities include supporting education without indoctrination (by either side), clean air, affordable housing, reducing medical costs, ranked-choice voting and government transparency.

What needs to happen?

While many bills are passed in Utah with bi-partisan support, the Republican majority has a tendency to adopt policies of the extreme right wing of the party on the most divisive issues. This pattern reinforces the bitterness in politics that is spilling over to all aspects of our society. I will be an independent voice in the Legislature who will not cave in to the extremes of either party.

Why you?

Moderates inside the Republican and Democratic parties are mocked by their own parties. Try as they might, they cannot heal the bitter partisan divide. The two-party system won't fix itself. It will take moderates and centrists getting organized and electing representatives to change the course of our state and nation. We can't keep sending Republicans and Democrats back into office and expect anything to change.