Cheese Market 2020

The organizers of the Salt Lake Cheese Festival, which debuted last year, have decided to turn this year's festival into a cheese market. The festival made a strong showing during its first year by selling out the event venue and showcasing several local cheese vendors. The organizers made the decision to change from a full-on festival to a more low-key market to make it easier for attendees and vendors to practice social distancing. Cheese Utah, Butcher's Bunches and Grandma Sardoni's Italian Sauces are just a few of the vendors participating this year. The cheese market takes place on June 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mountain West Cider's Garten venue (417 N. 400 West). Admission is free, and you can find more info at slcheesefest.com.

Dine to Donate

As The Gateway (18 N. Rio Grande Street, shopthegateway.com) has started to reopen its doors, the outdoor shopping center has recently launched the Dine to Donate program to support its roster of eateries. To start participating, you can pick up a punch card from one of The Gateway's participating restaurants or print one up online (atthegateway.com/dinetodonate). Once you have a punch card, you can visit four restaurants for lunch and four for dinner through July 4. For every full punch card that gets turned in, The Gateway will donate $5 to Tip Your Server (downtownslc.org/tipyourserver) and net the proud diner a souvenir tote bag.

Raising Cane's Comes to Utah

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, a Louisiana-based restaurant specializing in chicken fingers, is opening its first location in Utah. It's currently slated to occupy a spot in West Valley's Mountain View Business Plaza at 3300 S. 5600 West, though we haven't gotten an official opening date as of yet. As Raising Cane's is more of a fixture in the Southeastern part of the country, it's likely that many Utahns have yet to try this rapidly expanding restaurant. Their menu touts chicken fingers, chicken finger sandwiches, thick slices of Texas toast and little else—which is the secret of their success. We'll keep an eye out for any more info about this interesting fast food development.

