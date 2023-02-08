Check out the special Valentine's Day menus at these restaurants around Salt Lake City 

Courtesy Photo

Urban Hill, in the Post District , is one of Salt Lake’s newest dining options.

Are you looking for the perfect place to take your special someone on or around Valentine's Day? Celebrate an evening full of romance, good food and memorable moments over dinner at one of these delightful restaurants.

Whether you're in search of a cozy Italian restaurant or a chic new eatery with signature cocktails, this list has something for everyone who hopes to make their night out extra special. With romantic lighting, delicious eats and unbeatable ambiance at every price point, it's time to make Valentine's Day dinner extraordinary. Pro tip: Make a reservation now.

Urban Hill

The newest eatery on the block with a seafood-heavy menu. Fun fact, the diver scallops are delivered with the actual name of the diver who gathered them.

For one night only, as a Valentine dining treat, a four-course menu has been carefully crafted by chef Nick Zocco. Dinner begins with a taste of peekytoe crabcake or beet carpaccio. Choose then between Malaspina oysters, served with caviar and strawberry sorbet, or a citrus salad with pickled raisins and fromage blanc.

Main dishes include three options—roasted duck breast, wood-fired grass-fed hanger steak or potato gnocchi. Cost is $90 per person, with optional wine pairings for an additional $45

510 S. 300 West, Unit 100, SLC

385-295-4200

urban-hill.com

Laurel Brasserie & Bar

If you have not yet dined in this revamped space (formally the Garden Café) at The Grand America, perhaps this should be the time. The newly remodeled space has a main restaurant, three private dining rooms and a 21+ bar area.

The bar area offers two daily happy hours, 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight. Bar menu items are discounted and the craft cocktails are flowing.

The regular dinner menu will be offered in the main dining area, and you can't go wrong with any of the offerings by executive chef Fernando Soberanis—the pigs in a blanket are Snake River Farms franks wrapped in a buttery dough ($10), or the Christiansen Family Farm cider-brined bone-in pork chop ($33) are very popular for good reason.

For Valentine's Day, the Grand America is offering a Room & Dinner package. Couples can choose a room or suite and enjoy a five course, prix-fixe dinner in a private dining room. Dinner includes shrimp cocktail and Caesar salad, butter-poached lobster tail with dry-aged filet mignon and a scrumptious chocolate cake and apple crisp tarte to finish. Cost is $600 per couple, depending on room.

555 S. Main, SLC

801-258-6708

laurelslc.com

Table X

Table X's impeccable tasting menus have made it a destination for those in search of an exquisite dining experience. From the first course to dessert, chefs Nick Fahs and Mike Blocher have crafted each delicious dish so that guests embark on a culinary journey. A winter tasting menu experience to celebrate Valentine's Day will be offered between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15 (at press time, Feb. 14 slots were sold out but availability remained on the other dates).

"The menu will feature winter produce that we still source at the Downtown Farmers Market, and we will be pulling out some special items preserved from last summer like Weeks Farm's blueberries, fermented tomatoes and preserved currents from our garden," Chef Blocher said. "We will also be doing house-made pasta with Umbria black truffles and pork from our whole pigs from Christiansen Family Farms."

Note: The entire seven-course menu was not released at press time.

1457 E. 3350 South, SLC

385-528-3712

tablexrestaurant.com

Aimee L. Cook

The oysters with beef tartare at Mar l Muntanya in the new Hyatt Regency come with a view of downtown Salt Lake City.

Mar | Muntanya

Located in the new Hyatt Regency hotel in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, Mar | Muntanya takes diners on a culinary journey created by chef Tyson Peterson highlighting the best of Northern Spanish cuisine. The rooftop restaurant with its skyline views blends traditional recipes with local flavors, such as the funeral croquettas ($8) and the roasted elk tenderloin ($35)—a dish that's personally nostalgic for Chef Peterson—for an unforgettable dining experience. In addition, four newly installed temperature controlled globes are available for an intimate dining experience.

If brunch is more your style, Mar | Muntanya recently launched a brunch menu, offering savory items like egg basquaise ($11) and sweeter dishes like churro French toast ($13) and their noteworthy oysters with beef tartare ($17).

"It's been fun to see this place come to life," said Peterson. "I don't think anyone else is doing brunch five days a week—I like going to brunch, and as a chef, I don't have normal days off, so I don't get the opportunity to go to brunch. I am originally from Utah, so there a few cheeky things on the menu."

Brunch is served Wednesday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

170 S. West Temple, SLC

385-433-6700

mar-muntanya.com

Fratelli Ristorante

Pete Cannella and Dave Cannell are brothers with a passion for Italian cuisine. Together, they run Fratelli restaurant, dishing up delicious homemade sausage and sauces crafted with ingredients imported from Italy by Pete Cannella, while Dave Cannell manages front-of-house operations. Enjoy the classics such as lasagna, made with Grandma's red-sauce recipe, or chicken piccatta.

A prix fixe menu for couples ($60 for two) offers a tasty introduction to their family recipes, new and old. Lobster crab ravioli with creamy tomato vodka sauce, espresso-rubbed petite filet with Cabernet pan sauce and strawberry chocolate tiramisu is what's for dinner.

"Valentine's is a special day for everyone—not just those in relationships—but to celebrate love for all," Pete says.

8612 S. 1300 East, Sandy

801-495-4550

fratelliutah.com

SLC Eatery

At SLC Eatery, flavors are made to move. Logen Crew and Paul Chamberlain create an ever-evolving cuisine that's sure to fuel your flavor explorations. You never know what delicious combination awaits on the menu. True to form, the duo has crafted an exceptional menu for Valentine's Day that allows the diners a choice of dish per course.

"We hope you can celebrate a memorable meal with us," Chamberlain said.

Course 1 includes cauliflower fattoush salad, dungeness crab, mushroom-Parmesan ravioli or grilled hearts of palm. The second course includes Platinum Provisions wagyu beef, poached black cod, smoked celery root, organic chicken or crispy duck bo ssam for two. Cost is $85 per person. Complimentary bread service is included.

1017 S. Main, SLC

801-355-7952

slceatery.com

Dos Olas

Make your way to Dos Olas, located at the Pendry resort in Park City, and enjoy something new for your Valentine's Day dining. Offering a special Valentine's Day three-course menu of yellow fin tuna aguachile, braised short rib with mole rosa and, to sweeten the deal, unique chocolate textures including Maracuya sorbet and Mexican spices biscuit. What a way to treat your sweetheart and your taste buds. The cost is $65 per person.

2417 W. High Mountain Road, Park City

435-513-7198

dosolasparkcity.com