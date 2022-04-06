Change of Venue 

Courtesy Photo

Though not full-time venues by any means, some spaces around town that might not attract regular attention from area music fans are due for a reconsideration—especially as both will be presenting some diverse musical programming in coming weeks.

Intriguingly, one new series will take place in an alley. Or, more accurately, in four different alleys over the course of four months, as first reported by the Salt Lake Tribune. The upcoming Alleyways Amplified series was birthed from an idea by university student Vishwa Srinivasan, and his first concert promotion will take place on Saturday, May 21, near 257 E. Edison, a half-block east of State Street between 200 South and 300 South (near Diabolical Records' 238 S. Edison location. Fully-supported by Salt Lake's City government and given the personal blessing of Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the first concert will feature local artists in Peech, Snicks and Gavanni.

Asked how this initial lineup came together, what with its hip-hop and R&B bent, Srinivsasan says, "It's just the music I listen to. People always ask me that question, and it's the honest answer. I've lived in Salt Lake my whole life, and I want to see this music hit the mainstream. As a musician playing R&B or rap, you wind up playing warehouse shows, but you don't get a stab at larger venues."

In effect, the prevalence of indie rock at those venues is something he wanted to address with a different musical bent at his showcases this spring and summer. With a host of meetings happening within the city proper, and with pieces now appearing in local media, he says that the idea has moved well beyond the initial phase of enthusiasm and into a more of the get-it-going phase.

"Anytime something is in the idea phase, you fall in love with the idea," he says. "Now, I'm excited to see it play out in reality."

Tickets for the first event are $10 and available at 24tix.com. Information on this and future events can be found at the series' Instagram page, @alleywaysamplified.

A spot that's now played host to one event from the Mundi Project is the Alliance Theater, found in the Trolley Square mall (602 E. 500 South, Suite E101). Mundi's playing host to a second "Something New" concert for spring on Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m. This concert showcases the work of Devin Maxwell, Director of Music Technology and Composition for Westminster College, who's also a composer and performer of primarily experimental music.

This free-admission performance, Maxwell says, "features me as both a performer and composer, and we will be presenting five pieces. Three will be solos that I perform for snare drum alone and the other two will be my original compositions. One will feature Katie Porter on clarinet and the other will feature Noriko Kishi on cello. I will be performing electronics on those pieces."

"Something New" is intended as an opportunity for SLC audiences to catch musical works that wouldn't ordinarily be booked into clubs. Thus, Maxwell adds, "I'm excited and glad that Mundi asked me to perform on their series which will bring experimental music to a broader audience."

Ordinarily, parking instructions wouldn't be necessary, but the Alliance Theater's freestanding location is a bit tricky. Those attending are best off parking in the rear of the Trolley Square complex, rather than the primary entryways of the mall on 700 East. The venue doesn't offer food or drink service, though plenty of such options are available for pre- or post-show enjoyment through the various operators of Trolley Square. Information about future shows can be found at mundiproject.org.