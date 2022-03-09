Champions of Breakfast 

Alex Springer

Spring, with all its fledgling greenery, budding flowers and willowy saplings, always makes me think of breakfast. Here we are, one more night of winter behind us, the dawn of spring is at our doorstep, so the breakfasts we eat now will set the stage for the year to come—it's science.

As the past few years have been all about taking whatever little piece of convenience I can get my hands on, the breakfast sandwich has earned a special place in my heart. It's portable enough to take with you should you need to pack it along with you, but it's also a full-scale meal that keeps you going for most of the day. I've had a slew of them from all over town recently, and here are a few of my favorites.

Central 9th Market (161 W. 900 South, 385-332-3240, central9th.com): I've been a fan of this little market ever since it opened, but I recently found myself in Central Ninth on an empty stomach. I've been a fan of their lunchtime sandwiches in the past, but on a whim, I ordered their breakfast sandwich with ham ($10). As I watched the proprietors pull a gigantic slab of focaccia bread, my mouth started watering; on some primal level I needed that in my life at this moment. I made a mental note to come back for a slice, as I was in a bit of a hurry, but when I cracked open my sandwich, I was pleasantly surprised to see it came on a generous slice of that focaccia that I saw coming out of the oven. In between that soft, slightly salty bread was the fried egg, ham and cheese that I was expecting, but it also had a swatch of spicy mayo that livened the whole thing up. There's nothing quite like having a quick bite turn into an unexpected brush with greatness, but anyone after the same should check this place out for breakfast.

Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade (Multiple locations, sweetlakefresh.com): Okay, remember that thing I said about breakfast sandwiches being portable? Forget that for a second while I talk about The Hoss ($14) from Sweet Lake. With its monolithic homemade biscuits barely containing a buttermilk-fried chicken breast, fried egg, bacon and then doused in sausage gravy, you're looking at a definite knife-and-fork kind of job. All things considered, The Hoss is less of a breakfast sandwich and more of a breakfast experience—don't try to tackle this one if you have plans for the rest of the day.

Beehive Breakfast (166 E. 200 South, 978-778-4386, beehivebreakfast.com): Yes, spring gets me thinking about breakfast—but maybe it's the fact that spring heralds the annual return of our resident breakfast sandwich maestro at Beehive Breakfast? Sporting everything from English muffins to bagels as the canvas for the breakfast sandwich of your dreams, Beehive Breakfast never disappoints. For my money, I like the Vermonty Bee ($6), with its sausage patty and maple syrup on an English muffin. Oh, and you have to spend the extra buck to get a hashbrown on top for the full experience. I'm a fan of its mobile location as well—you can typically find this place set up in front of Gallenson's Guns and Ammo right next to Edison Street. It's a great place to snag a quick bite to eat and watch the city wake up around you, or just enjoy a friendly breakfast time chat with the other diners around you.

Donut Star (213 E. 12300 South, 801-790-2615, donutstarcafe.com): I'm never one to overlook the impact of having a few doughnuts for breakfast—they'll do the trick just fine if you're in a pinch. But what if one were to combine the sugary sweetness of a glazed doughnut with the savory all-stars typically found on a breakfast sandwich? Yes, while the team at Donut Star will whip you up a traditional breakfast sandwich ($5.90) with all the trimmings, it's a moral imperative to get one smushed between two glazed doughnuts. If you're a fan of maple syrup with your savory bits, then you will love the sugar rush of all that sweet melty glaze. It can be quite a bit to throw at your senses first thing in the morning, but if you're the type of person who needs a jumpstart in the morning, this will be your best friend.

The Original Pancake House (Multiple locations, ophutah.com): It may be the old-timer on this list, the one that I've indulged in the most often, but damn do they make a good breakfast sandwich ($8.99) at The Original Pancake House. On paper, this traditional English muffin preparation sounds fairly unremarkable—and maybe it is. But every time I snag one of these at my local OPH, it brightens the morning and psychologically prepares me for whatever might come my way. Despite my nostalgia for this particular sandwich, it's made with the same attention to quality breakfast that everything on the OPH menu shares. Whether you're eating it in the restaurant or packing it to go, this one is always a winner.