Central 9th Market Opens

The Central 9th commercial area recently welcomed Central 9th Market (161 W. 900 South), which opened its doors in the spot previously occupied by Jade Market and The Store. In addition to assuming the mantle of local market, the location will offer hot food like pizza, sandwiches and doughnuts starting around lunchtime. It's always exciting to see a new business pop up in this area, which has been steadily developing for the past few years. I love the idea of a small lunchtime, since this area's proximity to a UTA Trax station lends itself to all kinds of foot traffic, and Central 9th is one of my favorite neighborhoods to visit.

Gallo Loco Reopens

Local taqueria Gallo Loco has gone through all kinds of changes this month. After closing their Sandy location (10643 S. 700 East), the restaurant has opened up new digs in West Valley (2196 W. 3500 South). While the same rotisserie chicken that they have become known for will still be on the menu, it's clear that the owners have undergone quite the rebranding—and it looks good on them, to be honest. Having them operate in the same area as Donut Boy, and right near the Maverik Center, means this place will likely become a popular spot for those living in or visiting the West Valley area. I'm already planning a Donut Boy/Gallo Loco brunch run. Who's with me?

Waffle Love Represents on Food Network

Food Network will be airing an all-star version of Great Food Truck Race on June 6, and the team behind local favorite Waffle Love (multiple locations, waffluv.com) will be participating. Those who followed the Waffle Love team's exploits on Season 6 of the popular food truck competition show will remember our guys taking the runner-up spot. With Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars, the team has the chance to revisit their food truck glory days and take another shot at the grand prize. They will be competing with seven other series alums, so competition will be stiff—either way, we'll enjoy seeing our local waffle dudes compete.

