 Cellar Dinner at Stratford Proper | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
January 27, 2021 Eat & Drink » Food News

Cellar Dinner at Stratford Proper 

The latest local foodie news.

click to enlarge dine_backburner_1.png

Stratford Proper (stratfordproper.com) announced the lineup for its Cellar Dinner, a food and beer pairing that sounds off the charts. This four-course meal will feature bone marrow, burnt citrus salad, dry aged duck breast and goat cheese cheesecake, paired with craft beers from Talisman, Squatters, Epic and Uinta brewers. It's a celebration of local brewing and gastronomic talent, and shouldn't be missed by food and beer lovers. The Cellar Dinner takes place on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at 865 S. Main Street, near Proper Burger and Proper Brewing Company. Interested parties can make reservations by calling or visiting any Proper location.

Tacoland Opens
Though it's not the taco-based theme park I was hoping for, Tacoland (499 E. 2700 South, 801-953-0421) is shaping up to be one of South Salt Lake's hottest new taquerias. They've got their traditional bases covered with carne asada and al pastor, in addition to some fish and shrimp tacos—all of which look amazing. I'm particularly intrigued to check out their tacos especiales menu, which features tacos made with 16-hour smoked brisket and tacos made with marinated portobello mushrooms. With a diverse menu of tacos that all cost less than five bucks, I'm looking forward to adding Tacoland to my rotation.

Slim Chickens Expands
An Arkansas-based fried chicken franchise known as Slim Chickens (slimchickens.com) recently opened its second Utah location in Herriman (5167 W. Anthem Park Boulevard). It joins the Lehi location (1250 E. State Street) in spreading the word of fast food fried chicken to those of us along the Wasatch Front. While we have no shortage of fried chicken to keep us satiated, I have to say I'm curious to try their chicken and waffles—the company that successfully adapts this legendary team to a fast-food setting will have my respect for years to come. Outside of that, Slim Chickens specializes in chicken tenders, wings, wraps and sandwiches.

Quote of the Week: "He was a wise man who invented beer." –Plato

