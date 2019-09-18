click to enlarge

Celebrate the Bounty

As we start to wind down from another year in which Local First Utah (localfirst.org) has helped spotlight so many local businesses doing great things around town, it's once again time to open our hearts, wallets and mouths to Celebrate the Bounty. Over the years, Celebrate the Bounty has made a name for itself as one of the state's most expansive local food events, and its vendor list never fails to raise a few eyebrows. This year, the event features food and drink from The Rest, SLC Eatery, Vida Tequila and Waterpocket Distillery. Festivites take place on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Caffe Molise (404 S. West Temple) from 7 to 10 p.m., and tickets can be purchased via Local First Utah's website.

Gluten Free World Expo

The Gluten Free World Expo (myglutenfreeworldexpo.com) is in town on Saturday, Sept. 21, to showcase another year's worth of gluten-free cooking and restaurant options. This touring expo combines national and local products to help gluten-free eaters find more variety and options for their diet. In addition to helping locals find tasty stuff to eat, the expo hosts a variety of programming that features everyday tips and tricks for those adhering to gluten-free diets. The Gluten Free World Expo takes place at the Mountain America Expo Center (9575 S. State) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are available online.

Chickqueen Opens

Utah's quest into just how deep the fried chicken niche can go continues with the opening of South Salt Lake's Chickqueen (3390 S. State). It's a restaurant that specializes in the Korean variety of fried chicken, which consists of either boneless or bone-in chicken, deep fried in a light and crispy batter and served with a variety of dipping sauces. Those after a plant-based experience can try their fried tofu or fried cauliflower, along with some Korean specialties like tteokbokki, a spicy stir-fried rice cake, or jjolmyeon, which are chewy noodles served cold. It's one of the many reasons to pay the Chinatown Supermarket complex a visit as often as possible.

Quote of the Week: "Next time you're eating Korean food, just realize it's so much more than barbecue and kimchi. You're only scratching the surface."

—David Chang

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net