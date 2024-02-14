She's here. She's there. She's everywhere.

She's on Facebook. She's on Instagram. She's on TikTok.

Taylor Swift is Time magazine's person of the year. You're right Wilson, it's like we're being carpet bombed by Taylor Swift.

She is in Tokyo. Will she make it back for the Super Bowl? She's over Hawaii. She's made it to L.A. Yes, she's in Las Vegas to see beau Travis Kelce play pigskin hero. Oh, thank goodness.

Taylor Swift won four Grammys—four! More than 535 million people follow her on social media—535 million! Taylor Swift has 12 houses—12! Her Eras Tour is set to make $1 billion—$1 billion! She gave each member of her Eras Tour staff a $100,000 bonus—$100,000!

Taylor Swift has a new album coming out called, “The Tortured Poets Department.” But why is there no apostrophe on “poets?” Is it one poet and they forgot the apostrophe—Poet's—or are there many tortured poets—Poets'? People want to know.

Not since Paris Hilton have we so needed to keep up with someone's every move. Did she wear panties to the party? Does she have a sex tape with Kelce? Why do those MAGA people think she's a secret agent for the Pentagon? What does feng shui say about her future? Does she marry Kelce? Does she defeat Trump?

Can you stand it, Wilson? Can you stand it?

Utah—Love it or Leave it

Some people might not like Utah, on account of how we’re not woke here. Well, if you don't love Utah's “weird” ways, as Gov. Spencer Cox put it, then by all means hit the road.

Brainiac analyst Andy Larsen at The Salt Lake Tribune noted that some of our policies enacted by the state Legislature might encourage some folks to leave or to not come here in the first place. Cry us a river.

According to the data, Utah is losing promising students, graduates, doctors, scientists, techies, teachers and the like—a veritable brain drain—because we're a little narrow-minded. Boohoo.

These people want reproductive healthcare for women, they want diversity at schools and work, they want to be free to teach in classrooms without Puritan overseers, they want books in libraries and a place where their LGBTQ kids aren't prone to suicide. Picky, picky, picky.

When it comes to morality and culture wars, the righteous brethren on Capitol Hill know what's best. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is “almost evil,” according to Cox, and Utah lawmakers couldn't move fast enough to show the Republican National Committee how we roll when it comes to things that aren't the Great Salt Lake. So stuff that in your blue blazer and don't let the door hit you in your heathen ass on the way out of Zion.

The Best Laws are Made in the Dark

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, knows a thing or two about lawmaking—keep it secret and make it quick. He's proposing legislation that would create an all-powerful Water Development Council and Water Agent that could plan massive projects, like pipelines and dams, out of sight of the public. Pretty slick.

The proposed legislation would exempt the council and agent from the Utah Open Meetings Act and open records law. Is that cool, or what? Why mess around with a democratic process when you can just meet in the basement and get stuff done without a bunch of citizen whining. After all, it's just water they could import from other states.

It's so much more efficient than airing the details out in public—like how much it could cost and little things like that. It might be just coincidence, but some folks on Capitol Hill are talking about building pipelines from the Pacific Ocean or the Columbia River to the Great Salt Lake. That could cost hundreds of billions of dollars, but it's just taxpayer money.

So, why buy water rights from the alfalfa growers along the Bear River, where much of the lake's source water is sucked up? After all, farming is tradition and we don't want to mess with that. And anyway, how would the Chinese feed their cattle without Utah alfalfa?

Postscript—That's it for another Super Week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of Taylor Swift so you don't have to. Ha! Just kidding. No one can keep track of Taylor Swift.

OK, trick question: Who won the Super Bowl? Answer: Taylor Swift, duh. Pop star Adele has this advice for people complaining about seeing Taylor Swift at football games: “Get a f-ing life!” So take that, Wilson.

Moving right along: Speaking of the once-Great Salt Lake, Brian Steed, the lake's new commissioner, told KUER that 800 square miles of now-exposed lakebed pose a health risk from blowing dust containing carcinogens and heavy metals. It would cost an initial $1.5 billion to hold the dust down plus $15 million a year in maintenance.

Or we could fill the lake back to healthy levels at a fraction of the cost. But hey, no worries, the Legislature thinks the Lord will take care of it.

And then there is this: According to the Deseret News, Jim Leany took the furnishings from Lamb's Grill—the old Salt Lake City landmark—and moved them to his TRUreligion Pancake and Steakhouse on Orem's State Street. Lamb's, of course, was where Utah's powerbrokers huddled to remake the capital city with taxpayer money. And maybe there was a little bit in it for them, too. Ah, those were the days.

Well Wilson, we could do something to honor Taylor Swift, but she really doesn't need any help or accolades. Still, this whole thing with the MAGA conspiracy that Swift is a psyops agent is really a gas. So, what do you say, Wilson, you and the guys in the band must have something for those real secret agents out there that keep evil at bay:

There's a man who leads a life of danger

To everyone he meets he stays a stranger

With every move he makes

Another chance he takes

Odds are he won't live to see tomorrow

Secret Agent Man

Secret Agent Man

They've given you a number and taken away your name

Beware of pretty faces that you find

A pretty face can hide an evil mind

Oh, be careful what you say

Or you'll give yourself away

Odds are you won't live to see tomorrow

Secret Agent Man

Secret Agent Man

They've given you a number and taken away your name

Swinging on the Riviera one day

And then laying in a Bombay alley next day

Oh, don't you let the wrong words slip

While kissing persuasive lips

Odds are you won't live to see tomorrow

Secret Agent Man

Secret Agent Man

They've given you a number and taken away your name

“Secret Agent Man”—Johnny Rivers