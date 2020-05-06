click to enlarge

Caputos Artisan Baskets

Caputo's Market (multiple locations, caputos.com) usually offers weekly deals on their products, and lately those deals have featured artisan support packs, designed to support local artisan makers who have been impacted by the pandemic. At press time, their most recent basket featured pantry staples like chili oil from Chili Beak, baking chocolate from Solstice, charred cedar and currant bitters from Bitters Lab, and honey from Hollow Tree. These deals change every week, but it's worth keeping an eye out for when they offer another great package from local artisans; it's something they've been doing to help out when they can. Either way, any of their weekly deals is a great way to get some high-quality ingredients for all that home cooking you now know how to do.

Beans and Brews Gives Back

Recently, Beans and Brews (multiple locations, beansandbrews.com) offered the gift of free coffee to employees at University of Utah and Intermountain Healthcare locations all over the Wasatch Front. They gathered and distributed $10,000 worth of gift cards to the professionals who are keeping these clinics up and running—all of whom need all the caffeine they can get. Though these donations may not look like much in the grand scheme of things, stories about businesses giving back to the healthcare professionals who are under tremendous strain right now are always welcome. Thanks to all of those who are doing what they can to give back.

Steak Cookoff Association Competition

Did you know that we have a national steak cookoff association? I didn't either! All the same, the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) will be hosting a competition on May 9 at the BBQ Pit Stop in Lehi (865 W. State Road, 801-341-7171, bbqpitstop.com). Any location in the country can host a sanctioned SCA event, and while they're focused on seeking out who can grill the finest steak, there are also ancillary categories like chicken wings and bacon. Traditionally, the grand prize for these events is $1000, so anyone who feels like they have the chops—heh heh—to grill a thousand-dollar steak should look into it.

Quote of the Week: "There is only one way to eat steak: With greed in your heart and a smile on your face." –Soumeet Lanka