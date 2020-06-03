click to enlarge

Captain's Boil Opens

The recently-opened Captain's Boil(4121 S. Carriage Square, 801-999-4081, captainsboilutah.com) had me at "fried catfish po'boys." Deeper perusal of their menu revealed a build-your-own seafood boil concept that sounds fantastic, and fairly user-friendly. Just select up to a pound of your preferred seafood, plus some extras like corn on the cob or sausage, then choose your seasoning and spiciness level, and you're good to go. For those who can't stand that kind of pressure but still want to feast on copious amounts of shellfish, you can check out their four Captain's Boils that look like ridiculous amounts of food. And yes, they have all the varieties of po'boys that one could hope for.

Wheeler Sunday Market

The Wheeler Sunday Market kicks off on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wheeler Historic Farm (6351 S. 900 East, 385-468-1755, slco.org/wheeler-farm). This cozy, family-friendly market hosts all kinds of local vendors who will be selling everything from homemade kimchi to Bloody Mary mixes. The event will take place every Sunday until October 25, with new events and vendors being added throughout the market's period of operation. According to Wheeler Farm's website, the event will be following state-mandated guidelines with regards to COVID-19, and guests are encouraged to maintain social distancing practices while enjoying themselves.

Pig & A Jelly Jar Pays It Forward

Our resident comfort food and bacon jam enthusiasts at Pig & A Jelly Jar (multiple locations, pigandajellyjar.com) have started accepting meal donations for health care workers. When visiting their website, people can click on the "donate meals" button to send meals for one, two or five to members of our healthcare community. Their first food drive garnered enough attention to hopefully expand the program to other sites. As one who can attest to the healing power of Pig & A Jelly Jar's chicken and waffles, chipping in and donating some of this local favorite's soulful food is a great way to support the restaurant and give back to a community that is doing so much for all of us.

Quote of the Week: "In a way that somebody else converts to Judaism or becomes a Hare Krishna, I belong to the church of fried chicken." –Padma Lakshmi