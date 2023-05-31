 Can't Vouch for It | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City Weekly
May 31, 2023 News » Hits & Misses

Can't Vouch for It 

Slow the Flow, Debt Relief

Can't Vouch for It
While Utah Republicans celebrate ESAs—the private school voucher aka "educational savings accounts"—all is not well in the real world. So far, eight states have some form of "school choice" on their books, claiming it will help ... someone. In Arizona, many of the participating 50,000 students were already enrolled in private schools, accordingto to USA Today. In Florida, one mother took her money to several schools, none of which could enroll her child. And still, she didn't have enough money for tuition. In rural areas, there is often no choice—other than home-schooling—for a child outside the public system. Private and religious schools can cap the number of students they admit; not so in the public system. Florida claims the vouchers will help bullied, low-income and disabled students, but isn't that kind of "woke?"

news-hitsmisses1-2.png

Slow the Flow
California, Arizona and Nevada have agreed to use less water from the river in the coming years as population growth and climate change are sapping the reserves. The river has dropped by one-third while supporting 40 million people in seven Western states, The Salt Lake Tribune notes. Of course, the agreement was pushed by the Department of Interior, which warned of mandates if something wasn't done. Beef and dairy production take about half the available water and, of course, low water isn't good for hydroelectric power. In Utah, recreational opportunities may be lost, and communities like St. George may not be able to meet demands. Food costs will probably rise, too, but in a state that spurns federal mandates, voluntary conservation is absolutely imperative.

news-hitsmisses1-3.png

Debt Relief
Utah Senator Mike "my way or the highway" Lee is threatening to use "every procedural tool" to slow down a bill to raise the debt ceiling if it doesn't include "substantial reforms," The Hill reports. This comes as a deal is being brokered between the president and House Speaker, which means nothing unless the House and Senate agree. Republicans are determined to stop Biden's "reckless spending spree," even if spending levels were set under previous administrations. "Trump's most enduring legacy could be the historic rise in the national debt," a Washington Post headline read. Debt or no debt, this argument is about whether to pay bills already due. Arguments over spending should take place in budget talks.

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

