Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul music feature 

Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul

It's always good to come home. There are times when you outgrow your hometown and move away to bigger and better things, but it's always good to come back to where it all began. Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul is a new soul/funk outfit now based in Nashville, but got its start right here in Utah—and founder Cam Gallagher is still proud of the band's Utah roots.

Members of the group went to the University of Utah, BYU and Snow College. The group came together in 2021, and just started a tour with plenty of Utah dates to come, making it the perfect chance to welcome these native Utahns home.

Like many a recent creative project, The Tasty Soul was formed in response to COVID—but they've grown a lot since their formation three years ago. "[Our goal is to] bring an energized community to Salt Lake City in the midst of a lot of negativity in the world," Gallagher said.

The community of musicians that make up The Tasty Soul aspire to be at the highest possible level with their instruments, songwriting and overall musicality. During the first few years as a Utah-based collective, the band performed just about every venue where there is live music, including Soundwell, the city bar circuit (such as Lake Effect), ABG's in Provo, Mountain Town Music in Park City, various bars in Ogden, private parties and corporate gigs.

While the music community in Utah is small, no one can say that it isn't genuinely a community. "We're a tight-knit group. Getting the arts and music in the forefront isn't as easy or accessible as it is in Nashville. However, there is a really strong sense of community," Gallagher said.

Finding like-minded individuals who shared Gallagher's vision to be the best at their instruments, build a brand and bring a party wherever they play has yielded many opportunities. The band members range between the ages of 20–25, but have already played with Grammy-winning musicians Chris Potter and Jeff Coffin (saxophonist for Dave Matthews Band), and Gallagher recently collaborated with guitar prodigy Grace Bowers.

"You have to make the scene for yourself," Gallagher adds. "Make your own shows and opportunities. Surrounding myself around people like that in both Nashville and Salt Lake has been huge."

For someone like Gallagher, the determination comes naturally. "Music is internally everything to me, so it's my very genetic makeup. Anything music, I gotta go for it. It's everything. If you really are inspired and it makes a profound impact, a lot of the stuff like the people, the opportunity—it will present itself because it's your nature," he said. The positivity and energy from Gallagher is evident in his tone and focus.

As for the overall musicianship, musicality and songwriting, Gallagher is proud of the way the band has been able to cultivate their identity more, and they do that by "installing jazz influences with improvisation and having a connection with the audience," Gallagher explained. "We've been able to really cultivate our stage presence and musicality overall."

Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul have a bright future ahead. They plan to play bigger venues, tour more and drop more music in the years ahead. Perhaps one day we will see them at Madison Square Garden or Coachella. "We gotta keep grinding and we will get there someday," Gallagher says.

However, this Salt Lake City show will be special because, as he explains, "It is the community and foundation where everything I learned happened. It will be nice to come home."

Come see Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul as they make their triumphant return home. Check out their newest single "Live at Broken Door Studios," along with their other music on all streaming platforms, and be sure to watch their videos and live performances on YouTube.

Check them out on Wednesday, July 31 at Soundwell. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets for the all-ages show are $12 at soundwellslc.com.