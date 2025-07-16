BYU Chef Wins Gold at NACUFS Competition 

COURTESY PHOTO

Last week, Salt Lake hosted the National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) and its 2025 national conference. NACUFS is all about creating opportunities for innovation within the sphere of college and university food services, and the organization's annual conference brought chefs, vendors and culinary experts together for a weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Since 2001, the conference has traditionally kicked off with a high-pressure cooking competition, and this year we had some local talent in the fray. Chef Ruth Dubon from Brigham Young University defeated three other regional semifinalists to compete in the finals.

I had a chance to chat with Chef Dubon before she geared up to compete. A Provo native, Dubon recalled how cool her sister looked when she got her own chef whites from the Utah Restaurant Association's ProStart program. Provo High School was participating in the program, and Dubon was asked to join the Provo High competitive culinary team when she enrolled as a sophomore and again as a senior.

"After that, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the culinary arts," she says.

Dubon studied culinary arts at Utah Valley University, and she's worked in local establishments like OAK Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper and the Willow Creek Country Club in Sandy. After some time spent in local restaurants, she worked for the University of Utah Dining Services before moving back to Provo. In her hometown once more, she started working at Brigham Young University. Given her history with culinary competition, Dubon was encouraged to submit an application, and she worked her way into the national finals.

The NACUFS Culinary Challenge operates in the same vein as competitive cooking shows like Iron Chef. After contestants are given a primary protein—this year was a whole chicken and chicken liver—they are tasked with creating a dish that showcases their creativity and execution. Chef Dubon's dish was a chicken-and-liver ballotine with fried chicken liver, sauteed red Swiss chard and a savory bread pudding. The event is part of the NACUFS conference opening reception, so attendees can grab a cocktail and some charcuterie while watching these talented chefs compete live.

Our own Chef Matteo Sogne of downtown's Italian restaurant Matteo was the honorary emcee for the evening, and he's definitely got a knack for showmanship. Sogne was on the University of Utah's swim team, so he had a few good-natured digs for Dubon and her BYU loyalties. He commented that Dubon's choice to do a ballotine—a deboned chicken breast that Dubon stuffed with chicken liver—on such a tight timeline was a brave one.

After watching the competition, it's clear that Dubon is a natural competitor. "I like to get into the zone, and I like when people watch me in the competition," she says. "I'm a fast adapter, so if anything happens, I like to figure it out on the spot."

In addition to showcasing the primary protein, chefs had to create a dish that was nutritionally balanced, which meant adding vegetables, sauce and starch to the completed plate. Competition judges were selected from the American Culinary Federation (ACF), and they judged each dish based on its organization, technique, skill and taste. Dubon mentioned that her prep and practice time along with her participation in the tournament could go toward ACF certification, which is a huge benefit to any chef's CV.

Competitors needed to create a display dish as well, which is where I got up close and personal with Dubon's handiwork. Dubon's final dish was gorgeously plated, with its centerpiece of chicken ballotine looking particularly tantalizing. Tasting was reserved for judges and judges alone, however, but they were duly impressed, as Dubon's dish won first place.

"I'm very happy—I poured my heart out, and I'm just so happy to see everyone I know here supporting me," she remarked. "I elevated my dish from regionals, so I just gave it the best I could." As the first-place winner of this year's chef competition, Dubon was awarded $500, an ACF gold medal and a spot in the ACF Chef of the Year competition in 2026.

With the tournament in the rearview of Dubon's obligatory victory lap, she's looking forward to a bit of down time before she gets back to the BYU kitchens. With all the hours she spent practicing her chicken ballotine paying off with a win, she returns to her team an experienced veteran. "This is the first time BYU has gotten into nationals in 16 years," Dubon says. "For now, the plan is to help the next competitor and try to train them as much as I can."

I've always been fascinated with the mental stamina that competitive chefs bring to their challenges. They've got so many things to manage in their space, and watching Dubon approach this challenge with a deep commitment to the craft and a level-headed approach to the competition was quite impressive.

"It's a lot of hard work that will pay off in the end," Dubon remarked. "You've just got to pour it all out and leave it on the floor."