By the Numbers

Now that our supermajority Legislature has gavelled out, we have to try to make sense of the process. The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, with the help of BYU professor Adam Brown, mapped out who has the power and who gets trounced during the session. First, just let it sink in that lawmakers rammed through a record 929 bills—575 of which passed—in 45 days. Were they all important bills deserving of rigorous debate? Hardly. The House spent 65 hours debating while the Senate spent 66. Those with the most airtime: vouchers/teacher raises; transgender health care; the new state flag; social media for youth; individual freedom in public education; and court injunctions. Apparently, the new flag is so contentious that some group is trying to pass an initiative to get it reconsidered. But here's the eye-opener: "80% of Republican-sponsored bills got a vote on the floor. Only 48% of Democrat-sponsored bills did." We all know why.

Above the Law

Most of us remember a time when we've tried to talk our way out of a traffic ticket. Who knew there was a handy manual for that? Amazon is selling a number of guides, including "a 3-volume, 750+ page tome with extensive updates of the renowned underground classic, the Global Sovereign's Handbook, first published in 1992 with 40,000 copies sold internationally before the internet." Sadly, 25-year-old Chase Allan paid with his life when he refused to obey orders during a Farmington police stop, the Deseret News reported. The University of North Carolina says the so-called "Sovereign Citizen" movement can be harmless cranks or deadly fanatics. And the Southern Poverty Law Center calls them a terrorist group estimated in the hundreds of thousands. Those numbers are not hard to believe given the growing societal violence and deeply held conspiracy theories in the country.

A House Divided

We know what's coming, we just don't know what to do about it. Homelessness as a political issue will be driving the upcoming campaign season. Axios detailed how homelessness is affecting local politics everywhere. Lack of momentum may have been a deciding factor in Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's defeat, and it's making liberal mayors take a harder line in the fight. High rents, drugs and mental illness are pushing people out of their homes. In Salt Lake, we're gearing up for a Rocky II mayoral contest, this time against Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who has struggled to make a dent in what many see as the city's No. 1 problem. Rocky Anderson blames her for harsh and inhumane reactions, while Mendenhall insists she must stay the course. "The mayor and her administration have been spinning their wheels when things are just getting worse," Anderson says, accusing the city of gentrifying at the expense of affordable housing. In a Democratic city, it behooves the candidates to solve the unsolvable.