Burger King Trump abdicates throne to shoot-’em-dead sidekick. 

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling extremely uncomfortable. I watched one of the first televised promos from the Oval Office and it left me troubled. Really!

There’s something terribly wrong with the picture—a walking, talking Florida Orange Juice commercial and a really strange sidekick whose only joy seems to come from using his boss’s TV line from The Apprentice, “You’re fired.”

Even worse, the rip-’em-up, tear-’em-down madness of “Make-America-Great-Again” is a frightening parallel with the devastation of Gaza by indiscriminate bombing. We know the sad story of how what took many years to be built can be turned to rubble in seconds. Somehow, I can’t recall that Trump made any mention of this during his 2024 campaign—the fact that his program for America would echo the destruction of what happens when another madman, like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, takes the helm.

Could it be that Trump’s presidential campaign bore just a hint of deception? Trump characterized the 2024 election as a landslide. Of course, we know that’s total delusion—he actually sneaked into the Presidency by a hair. He also touted a clear “mandate” supported by God himself, although I understand that God was really upset when his chosen golden boy rejected the age-old tradition of placing his right hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office.

To those Christian-right zealots who had given the Trump campaign their unwavering support, that alone should have been a manifestation of what was coming. It was Trump’s way of saying that his pronouncements of Christian adherence had merely been, like most of his commitments, a self-justifiable campaign lie.

Somehow we believed that Trump’s agenda was totally predictable. Instead, we've been shocked by the bizarre announcement that he’d passed off his power to yet another equally unqualified henchman. It certainly seems that the American people can righteously cry out, “That’s bait and switch.”

It isn’t that Trump totally lied about everything. After all, his promises—to grab the bull by the horns, immediately bring down grocery prices and curb the rampant inflation that was crushing American families—were something his voters believed they could count on. To date, the markets are tanking, our country has endured a catastrophic end to its relationship with historical allies, and the average American is choking at the price tags at the supermarket.

While visions of financial failure and living in refugee camps similar to those in Gaza and Syria is viewed as the worst possible scenario, most voters now understand that Trump’s promise of change is well underway. If anything, his looming agenda was grossly understated.

As for taking the bull by the horns, we had no idea that the burger king meant something quite different—having his South African cowboy sidekick steering the bull by the horns as it smashes through the shelves of America’s traditional institutions.

Now there’s a Baby Huey-type, super-size-me burger king in the White House who, dismally lacking in the best qualities of industriousness, prefers to spend his waking hours at golf, video games, gulping Big Macs and grabbing the ever-willing roadie pu--ies. It certainly appears that he’s abdicated his responsibilities to an equally-unlikely, co-presidential weirdo.

Actually, this may be the first time that Trump’s actions support his claim to “a stable genius.” There’s definitely an undeniable greatness in anyone who, in a position of supreme leadership, can delegate it all to someone else. Trump is proving, at least in that respect, that he is a superlative leader. Lazy as hell, indolent and absorbed in the matter of when his UberEats McDonald’s order will arrive, he’s demonstrating that the work ethic has little to do with leadership.

Delegate; delegate; delegate—now that’s what I call real greatness. Sadly he’s entrusted our nation to a man whose qualifications would not even afford him properly-vetted security clearance.

Elon Musk is the wannabe sidekick. He’s the man who threw in gobs of money to help Trump win, all with the understanding that he would be rewarded with the only thing the world’s richest man was lacking—power equal to his oversized ego.

Known by some as the “Musky-Odor-SuperBoy,” Elon’s anemic, ill-fitting-ball-capped presence—accompanied, in the Oval Office, by one of his likely-illegitimate, nose-picking kids—seems to have taken over for toddler Trump, whose time in the Oval Office is dominated by his Tonka Toy wrecking ball, swinging madly to and fro, doing a rousing “Yes! Yes! Yes!” as he does a right jab to the air.

Not known for his social graces, Musk is a rather pathetic sight. His entire day consists of wall-to-wall phone calls to government workers, stating, without any sense of sadness or compassion, the favorite words from Donald’s The Apprentice: You’re fired.

He’d be firing a lot more of them, but he’s constantly being distracted by Trump’s tantrums, and it’s fallen on Musk to find the Binky and restore the silence.

SuperBoy is razing havoc with government agencies—firing their employees, locking their office doors, freezing their bank accounts and leaving heads spinning. Money appropriated by Congress has been summarily stopped, and those who rely on these agencies are being left out in the cold. In some of the most needy populations, even a temporary suspension of U.S. charity is a life-or-death problem.

It is impossible to calculate the suffering this burger king/super boy duo has, so far, caused. Families are deprived of their wage earners, mortgage payments are headed for arrears, children are starting to show signs of malnutrition from being denied their essential ration of midday mush, mosquitos are having their heyday in the dark continent, nightmares of homelessness are transforming into a frighteningly real possibility and the elderly and sick are wondering if their lifelines will still be there tomorrow. But the burger king and his cowboy sidekick sleep like babies every night, relishing their dreams of an impoverished nation that will likely never be the same. Narcissism, psychopathy, sociopathy and magical thinking are the descriptive words of the shoot-em-dead White House team. Can Americans fix the problem? They need to do it swiftly. The terror of the orange goon and his henchman must be stopped before our nation joins the irrecoverable failed democracies of history. Only time will tell.