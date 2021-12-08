Bringing Back the Battle 

Kristin Gulledge

Velour's Battle of the Bands is a bi-annual competition series, where local bands compete against each other in a multi-night series of shows at the Provo venue—and it's back for the first time in two years. While winning can hold serious star-making potential, the competition remains more about community-building than about taking home a title or any prizes. From Velour's owner Corey Fox to the participating bands, everyone has their own reasons to be glad that the Battle of the Bands is back.

"I think most people would assume that I get mountains of emails every day from local bands trying to set up shows," Fox says, on the way BOTB fits into the Velour ecosystem. "Truthfully, I do get mountains of emails, but most are from small regional touring bands, cover bands or bands not quite within our musical format. Almost all bands I work into our normal show rotation are from these BOTB submissions and participants. It really is the main way we keep this scene fresh, evolving and not stagnant."

This upcoming Battle consists of 20 artists, spread out in lineups of four per night over a series of nights from Monday, Dec. 6 to Saturday, Dec. 11; on the final day of competition, the winners are announced. All bands' 25-minute sets are rated by a panel of judges with backgrounds in the music industry, on qualities like musicianship, songwriting capability (no covers are allowed), crowd response, stage presence and vocal performance, with the chance to earn bonus points from crowd votes, and by bringing in more than 30 attendees to the show. The last consideration is important not just for BOTB, but any show put on at Velour—because at the end of the day Velour is a business, and musicians can benefit from understanding that, too.

Nicole McMahan, who is scheduled to perform Thursday, Dec. 9, sees that side of things. "I think that Battle of the Bands, specifically at Velour, has become an enduring tradition because of the larger names that have won and then went on to break onto a national or global level. But beyond that quick, obvious reason, I think it has also been an enduring tradition because it is really beneficial and rewarding for everyone involved. Corey does it to find new acts to add to his line up, but I think he is also really passionate about having local bands interact with each other and build collaborative relationships."

Other participants like The Sols, who played on Tuesday, Dec. 7, agree. "Yes, it is a competition, but very few bands get competitive. It's a fun environment to meet other artists and play shows together."

The Sols shared the stage with Chi Chi Le Mot, who say much of the same. "Many of the people we meet [at BOTB], we will share the stage with for years to come. Battle of the Bands has endured because it is a great way for music-lovers to discover and support local talent. We are excited to become fans of new bands we've not yet heard, as well as to get discovered by future fans."

"I often say that these Battle of the Bands are a major teaching tool, disguised as a competition: Bands meet together, game-plan promotion, talk about how to improve their performance, crowd interaction, etc.," explains Fox. "After the competition, I'll often tell bands, 'You know all of that extra work you put into your Battle of the Bands performance to give you a better chance to succeed? Well, the successful bands in this scene treat every show that way.' And that's true."

Is this the key to Provo's reputation for churning out ambitious and successful musicians? Past winners do include Neon Trees, Imagine Dragons, The Aces and The Backseat Lovers, all of whom now have large fan bases nationally and even internationally. "I think in general, Battle of the Bands competitions have a juvenile stereotype, but I think at this point ours has proven to be a legitimate launching pad for new bands," explains Fox.

And while it's the first time performing in BOTB for many of this round's slated acts, all appreciate it's significance. One of these is MJ Wood (playing Friday, Dec. 10), who call it a dream come true to play at a venue where they grew up seeing their favorite bands play. McMahan feels the same, saying, "I'm excited to be part of a long list of incredible talent that has graced Velour's stage and just have fun with a lot of bands I've never gotten to interact with. Especially with losing over a year to COVID, there are so many new bands that I haven't seen live or even heard of at all."

All the artists share in common that same general sense of excitement just to see each other play, and the enthusiasm is wholesome, plain and simple. While the first three nights of competition will have passed by this publication date, three nights of competition remain, rounded out by Sunfish, Kin Lodge, Basement Waves, Cardinal Bloom, Bly Wallentine and Welcome Home Sundance. Each show is all-ages, starts at 7:30 p.m. and costs $10. Visit @velorulive on Instagram for full lineups and info.