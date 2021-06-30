click to enlarge

Brewvies Reopens

After a 16-month hiatus, Brewvies Cinema Pub (677 S. 200 West, 801-355-5500, brewvies.com) has reopened its doors. This popular downtown hangout got hit pretty hard early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, but while its doors were closed, the team outfitted the theater with renovated seating and new décor. Brewvies has been a popular downtown hangout for nearly 20 years, mainly because it's the only place in town where you can enjoy all the gastropub charm of beer, nachos and cheese fries you like while taking in a movie. I'll also be looking forward to visiting events like Kung Fu night and Cinema Trash once more. Good to have you back, Brewvies.

Taste of Utah Festival

The Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantsville (512 Sheep Lane, 801-277-8000, utahmotorsportscampus.com) is kicking off its inaugural Taste of Utah Festival on July 10. This celebratory get-together will feature live music, games and a plethora of local beer and food vendors for visitors to check out. Attendees can sample eats from Korean Bowl, Dakine Grindz, Falafel Tree and San Diablo Churros to name a few, and brewers from Bohemian Brewery, Moab Brewery, Bonneville Brewery and Squatters will be on hand for some liquid refreshment. As the festival also takes place at one of the most intense go-kart tracks in Utah, I'd call a Saturday driving fast cars followed by some local eats and drinks a day well spent.

Wingstop Opens Midvale Location

In an effort to see just how many restaurants can fit into the Fort Union area, the national chain Wingstop has expanded its number of Utah locations with a new restaurant in Midvale (7176 Union Park Avenue, 385-346-3000, wingstop.com). I'm thinking that buffalo wing representation may have faltered a bit in the overall restaurant planning; Buffalo Wild Wings can't supply one huge commercial district with enough wings to sustain itself, after all. Enter Wingstop, which will make sure those on the eastern side of the neighborhood get enough hot and tasty wings to ensure a successful shopping trip. Keep fighting the good fight, you local slingers of wings.

