Brewvies Cinema Pub supports the local indie film spirit 

Courtesy Photo

At 677 S. 200 West, warm colorful designs, casual decor and a friendly staff welcome moviegoers as they enter Brewvies Cinema Pub. This unique nickelodeon offers 21 and over patrons, craft beers, a full bar and delicious pub food. Pool tables line the back wall, and a stocked concession stand tempts passersby. The comfortable two screen theater is the perfect place for local cinephiles, to not only watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster, but also indulge in classic and modern indie films.

Since 1997, the cinema has been committed to the local community and its right to enjoy quality movies and entertainment. In fact, seven years ago, the theater's stubborn determination to champion and defend this right led Brewvies into the district court system. The case began when the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) warned Brewvies of their violation of a state law. The regulation banned serving alcohol during showings of films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity. (The movie in question, Deadpool, did depict a simulated sex scene and nudity.) Brewvies sued Utah over the prohibition and, in Sept. 2017, the "little theater that could" won the First Amendment case against the state. In a ruling through the U.S District Court, Judge David Nuffer stated that Utah had "violated the First Amendment by bringing an administrative endorsement action against a mainstream motion picture theater showing an R-rated movie."

Since the ruling, Brewvies has continued to champion its right and privilege to promote the film industry. It has placed a particular focus on supporting independent filmmaking and storytelling. In the past year, the cinema has showcased such indie classic films as Fruit Paradise, My Young Auntie and Diabel AKA the Devil. Additionally, for 2024, Brewvies has partnered with the Salt Lake Film Society (SLFS) to offer their Film Buff Red Carpet Club members a weekly viewing night. Film Buff members are invited to watch a new film —created by local filmmakers—every Monday night at 10 p.m. for no charge.

Moreover, Brewvies' support for indie projects has gone beyond regular movie showings and includes theatrical spotlights and premieres. One of the most exciting of these events will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Brewvies, along with Collective Imagination Productions, will be hosting a screening of the new horror film The Trip. The premier will include a meet-and-greet cocktail hour prior to the show and a Q&A with the cast and filmmakers afterwards.

The Trip is described as "one part haunted house story, one part slasher film with just a dash of hallucinogenic drugs." The thriller follows four childhood friends who take a trip to a rural farmhouse and experience a weekend of terror. In addition to it starring internationally known horror actors Hannah Fierman (V/H/S/), Doug Bradley (Hellraiser), John Amplas (George A. Romero's Martin) and Lori Cardille (George A. Romero's Day of the Dead), The Trip also features Salt Lake City native Calvin Dittmore, in his acting debut.

While talking about the film's extremely talented cast, Dean Jacobs—The Trip's director and producer— was especially excited about its newest actor. "I first met Calvin Dittmore in Los Angeles when I saw him perform at an improv show in Hollywood. I knew he had talent. So when I started writing this script, I wrote a role specifically for him. His raw talent shines through in this film, and it's a true joy to watch his energy on screen. Even though he had never acted in a film before, I knew he could do it ... and I was right." The showing is open to the public, but tickets for The Trip should be reserved at eventbrite.com.

Brewvies' ongoing support of independent and local filmmaking has been very important to the Salt Lake City arts and entertainment scene. Andy Murphy, General Manager of Brewvies Cinema and Pub, says, "We are excited to premiere The Trip and show locally made films at Brewvies. Events like this keeps us close to the community that has supported us for 27 years, and we'd like to continue to be the go-to venue for creative content and new ideas that will be so important for indie theaters like us going forward."

It is this level of commitment and appreciation for unique showings that keeps local movie buffs returning week after week. For a full listing of Brewvies' showtimes, events and premiers, go to brewvies.com or email contact@Brewvies.com.