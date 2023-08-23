Borat and the inane Georgia vote conspiracy 

Years from now when people read about the 98-page indictment in Georgia of Donald Trump and 18 co-conspirators, they may well shake their heads and say, “This couldn't be true, it's too stupid.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used the state's RICO statute to reveal an alleged criminal enterprise that is so witless, it could have been cooked up by Borat. It went something like this:

“OK, here's what we'll do. In swing states, we'll meet at the YMCA or a bar somewhere and get some idiots to commit felonies by declaring they're the real electors. Then, Trump will tell his MAGA base to show up on Jan. 6 because, ‘It'll be wild.’ When Congress is thrown into chaos by the attacking mob of insurrectionists, we'll get Mike Pence to count the phony electors and Trump will win. Ta da!”

OK Wilson, it's slightly more complicated than that, but not by much. Trump doesn't do complicated. You're right Wilson, Utah Sen. Mike Lee is up to his neck in this but is not named in the indictment. He'd rather be lucky than good any day.

The big problem now is how to schedule the four separate criminal trials Trump is facing. He's asked the Georgia court to set April 2026 as the trial date, possibly hoping by then he'll be emperor or grand poo-bah and can make it all disappear with a wave of his wand. Poof. Where the hell did that Borat guy get to, anyway?

New Anthems for Real Americans

You know, victimhood just keeps getting harder and harder. But luckily, we still have real Americans to sing about injustice, like Oliver Anthony, who just broke through with “Rich Men North of Richmond” that tells it like it is:

“Well, God, if you're 5-foot-3 and you're 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds/Young men are puttin' themselves six feet in the ground/'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin' them down.”

None other than Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—champion of angry white people—called it the “the anthem of the forgotten Americans.” We know who the enemies are: welfare queens and woke politicians. Damn straight.

Anthony’s song has been viewed 17 million times on YouTube and right-wing influencers can't get enough. It comes on the heels of Jason Aldean's smash, “Try That in a Small Town,” that hit home in red states.

“Car jack an old lady at a red light/Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store... Cuss out a cop, spit in his face... Well, try that in a small town/See how far ya make it down the road.”

It's a dog-eat-dog world and its good people are still singin' about it so we won't be fooled by stuff like that Barbie movie. We need more Merle Haggards in this world, “where even squares can have a ball.”

Climate Change? What Climate Change?

As everyone knows by now, Karl Marx was an environmentalist. And according to informed sources on the internet, climate scientists hate capitalism.

They say things like the polar icecaps are melting to scare people from buying those condos in Miami Beach with garages full of seawater. The Earth is getting hotter, they cry with very little evidence to back it up.

OK, sure, Texas had some record-breaking heat and July was the hottest month since the molten Earth cooled, but so what? The lefties go around yelling, “The sky is falling, the sky is falling,” but it's just a PR campaign to get Big Oil to invest more money in green energy. It's that whole “Green New Deal” pushed by AOC and her commie comrades in Congress.

Luckily, The Heritage Foundation is ginning up a Project 2025 that will propound “dismantling almost every clean energy program in the federal government and boosting the production of fossil fuels,” says The New York Times. Big Oil and conservatives know what to do—they're lumping climate in with guns, gays and abortion.

They know people don't trust elitists who want to stick needles in your arms, kill babies, take your guns and make your kids gay. Americans don't want experts telling them stuff. When they want to know the weather, they'll look out the window or turn on Fox News.

Postscript—That's going to do it for another week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of natural disasters so you don't have to. Hurricane Hilary, which became tropical storm Hilary, wreaked havoc across Mexico's Baja Peninsula before it pummeled Southern California and Nevada. Also Sunday evening, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in SoCal's Ventura County had folks wondering if the end had come.

But that was nothing compared to Maui, where wildfire reduced Lahaina to ashes in minutes, leaving at least 114 dead and some 800 missing. Well Wilson, maybe we are in the End Times just before the Second Coming.

In the U.S., 39% of adults say “we are living in the End Times,” according to a Pew Research survey. Here are some of the signs from The Bible that The End is near: deception, famine, natural disasters, the spread of new diseases and war. But not to worry, says Salt Lake City soothsayer Ron Anderson: “The End has always been near,” he said, “if those are the signs.”

What do you think Wilson, can The End set us free? It's hard to worry about stuff if the curtain is about to come down. This could be the time to buy that Porsche—after all, if The End is near you won't have to make payments. If it doesn't come, well, you'll just have to play it by ear.

OK Wilson, we know you and the guys in the band like good ol' American ballads, like Marvin Gaye's “What's Goin' On,” The Eagles' “Lyin' Eyes" and, of course, “Blowin' in the Wind,” by Dylan. So maybe you and the guys can take up where we left off with Merle Haggard and his anthem about real Americans. Hit it, Wilson:

We don't smoke marijuana in Muskogee;

We don't take our trips on LSD

We don't burn no draft cards down on Main Street;

We like livin' right, and bein' free.

We don't make a party out of lovin';

We like holdin' hands and pitchin' woo;

We don't let our hair grow long and nasty and dirty,

Like the hippies out in San Francisco do.

I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee,

A place where even squares can have a ball.

We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse,

And white lightning's still the biggest thrill of all.

Leather boots are still in style for manly footwear;

Beads and Roman sandals won't be seen.

And football's still the roughest thing on campus,

And the kids they still respect the college dean.

And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee,

A place where even squares can have a ball.

And we still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse,

And white lightning's still the biggest thrill of all.

We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse,

In Muskogee, Oklahoma, USA.

“Okie From Muskogee”—Merle Haggard