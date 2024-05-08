click to enlarge

Talk about explosive developments! In Holladay, Utah, authorities were summoned to a home on April 23 to advise a homeowner on how to dispose of "a lot" of explosives, including "ancient dynamite" that had been in the family for "generations and generations." Capt. Tony Barker of the Unified Fire Authority said the collectors did not appear to have malicious intent. KUTV reported that multiple agencies descended on the home, where it was determined that they would have to conduct a controlled explosion. "The house will be uninhabitable at the end of this event," Barker said. The homeowner was allowed to remove some possessions before the detonation. The neighborhood was evacuated, and the detonation took place after midnight on April 24, causing damage to some neighboring properties, including blown-out windows and minor fire damage. The former homeowner told police that her husband, who had recently died, had inherited the explosives from his father more than 40 years ago. The dynamite was estimated to be 60 to 80 years old.

Mount Erebus, on Ross Island in Antarctica, is one of three volcanoes on the island, United Press International reported. Erebus is quite active, emitting plumes of gas and steam along with partially molten boulders. Scientists are particularly intrigued, though, with the sprays of tiny crystals of metallic gold—around 80 grams per day, worth about $6,000. Traces of the gold dust have been found 621 miles away from the volcano.

—Robert and Betty Fooks of West Dorset, England, were deep into renovating their 400-year-old farmhouse when they decided to tear up the concrete floor to increase the height of their kitchen, the Daily Star reported. As Robert wielded a pickax, they came upon a treasure 2 feet below the floor: $75,000 worth of ancient coins. The currency, which dated to the reigns of Queen Elizabeth I, King James I and King Charles I, were in pristine condition. "I presume they were buried during the English Civil War and the person intended to retrieve them but never got the chance," Betty said. A coin specialist said the coins were probably left there on one occasion around 1642.

A Scottish woman, Moira Gallacher, 72, and her friend, Charmian Widdowson, were touring Romania in April, enjoying a drive through the Carpathian Mountains, People reported. They happened upon two brown bears and stopped the car to get a picture with them. Then Widdowson turned the car around and pulled up to the bear for another photo op. "I went down the window; I thought he wanted to be friends," Widdowson told STV News. "He started getting into the car and bit my friend." She said she thought the bear approached because he heard the women talking about getting something to eat. "I think he ... decided he had to eat my friend." Gallacher was wearing a thick jacket with two layers underneath; although the bear clamped down on her hand with its jaws, she escaped with minor wounds. "I've been very, very lucky," she said.

•Parisians woke to an odd development on April 25: The red blades of the Moulin Rouge windmill, mounted on the tourist attraction's roof, had fallen off and were lying on the sidewalk below, Sky News reported. The first three letters of the club's name in its sign had also tumbled to the ground. General manager Jean-Victor Clerico said that, fortunately, "the boulevard was empty of passers-by" when the objects fell. He said insurers would investigate the cause of the damage.

•The Pink Sponge Home Cleaning service in Glendora, California, was the site of some dirty shenanigans on April 20, KTLA-TV reported. Vandals broke into the parking lot and damaged the business's iconic pink VW Bugs, kicking in headlights and carving gang symbols into the hoods. Surveillance cameras also caught them standing on cars, blasting fire extinguishers and twerking. Pink Sponge's Jennifer Ahlgrim said the teenagers caused more than $25,000 in damage. "To see our hard work vandalized was just completely disheartening," Ahlgrim said. "Our Pink Sponge team is strong, but it's been very sad."

Twenty inmates of a prison in Maracaibo, Venezuela, didn't get far after tunneling out of their cells on April 17, Metro News reported. Waiting at the outside wall of the tunnel were a group of police officers who had been doing a training exercise. They had to help the prisoners out of the tight space before returning them inside; the police commissioner said they are investigating the breakout with the goal of preventing similar situations in the future.

The Northview Cemetery in Dearborn, Michigan, has an unwanted frequent visitor: a serial pooper. The Detroit Free Press reported that Dearborn police have been called to the graveyard seven times since Feb. 25 after human feces were found among the gravestones. A city spokesperson said the pooper doesn't favor one particular gravesite and has not sullied the resting place of actor George Peppard, who starred with Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." A source said the pooper always visits in the dark, wears dark clothing and a hoodie and leaves a big mess, including used toilet paper. A police spokesperson said the department "continues to work on identifying and locating the person responsible."

Faraj Allah Jarjour, 68, of Laval, Quebec, Canada, passed away suddenly while vacationing in Cuba in March, the Associated Press reported. There were no medical facilities nearby, his daughter said, so his body was left covered on a beach chair for more than eight hours until a car arrived to take it to Havana. Miriam Jarjour followed the directions of the Canadian consulate and paid $10,000 to have the body returned home. But when the casket arrived, the man inside was not her father. Instead, it was a Russian man who was younger, had a full head of hair and tattoos. (He was returned to his family.) Jarjour has been in touch with the Canadian consulate in Cuba, which blamed the company that coordinates such returns, and other agencies. "I'm honestly destroyed," she said. "Up until now we have no answers."

Think you've tried all the exotic foods? Visitors to the Mercado Republica de San Luis Potosi in Mexico will find a particularly disgusting option: rat meat and rat broth. Oddity Central reported that in the region, rat meat is coveted for its flavor and alleged medicinal properties. Each bowl of rat broth includes vegetables and spices and a whole field rat for the low, low price of $5.80. The vendor, Jose Remedios Hernandez, inherited the booth from his mother; he's the last rat meat seller in the market. His rats are caught in the surrounding countryside; they reportedly help people with anemia, diabetes or cancer.

Oddity Central reported that in late April, a person suspected to be a scorned ex placed more than 50 cash-on-delivery orders on a food delivery app, all to be delivered at the same time to a woman's home in Izmir, Turkey. The food was ordered from different restaurants, and the prankster used a conspicuously fake phone number, but many of the restaurants didn't confirm it. Passers-by took videos of the more than two dozen delivery drivers crowded at the apartment building's entrance around 9 p.m., waiting for payment. All the orders were returned, but most of the food had to be discarded.

