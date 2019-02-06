Bone Broth & Beyond

As culinary trends continue to look to the techniques of our ancestors for guidance, bone broth and its myriad uses are becoming more popular. Since bones aren't the most aesthetically pleasing kitchen fixtures, it's easy to fall into the trap of buying this easy-to-make cooking supplement from vendors—usually at a ridiculously high markup. Bones are cheap, and all it takes is a bit of professional know-how for you to start making the stuff yourself. The Utah Natural Meat Education Center (7400 S. 5600 West, utahnaturalmeat.com) hosts a class on making bone broths while getting participants started with a take-home bag of ingredients needed to whip up broth in their own kitchens. The event takes place on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available via the organization's website.

Cheese Tasting in Heber

It's no surprise that the sweeping green pastures of Heber and Midway are home to some spectacular dairy farms, which this week share their famous cheese with the public. On Friday, Feb. 8, Heber Valley Artisan Cheese (920 River Road, Midway, hebervalleyartisancheese.com) is kicking off a series of cheese-tasting events on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from now until September. Each event features an educational presentation about the dairy farm and cheese-making process, along with samples of more than 20 varieties of locally-produced cheese. There are two sessions per evening, one at 6 p.m. and one at 7:15 p.m., and tickets can be purchased on the store page of the dairy's website.

Death by Chocolate

Let's be honest—the only real reason to get even remotely excited about Valentine's Day is to have an excuse to binge on chocolate and call it sexy. It's something the Cottonwood Heights Business Association understands, as they host the third annual Death by Chocolate event on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. It's a gathering of local restaurants, bakeries and caterers who will serve up their most beloved odes to chocolate for both the love-laden and the lovelorn. Tickets are $10 per person or $15 per couple, and can be purchased at bit.ly/chdeathbychocolate. The chocolate chuckles will take place in the community room of Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 E. Bengal Blvd.)

Quote of the Week: "Strength is the capacity to break a Hershey bar into four pieces with your bare hands—and then eat just one of the pieces."

—Judith Viorst

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net