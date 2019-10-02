 Boltcutter Co-owner Steps Down | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

Boltcutter Co-owner Steps Down 

The latest local foodie news.

click to enlarge dine_backburner_1.png

Boltcutter Co-owner Steps Down
Alex Jamison, one of the co-owners of downtown plant-based eateries Bud's, Boltcutter and Monkeywrench, recently announced via social media that he was stepping down. Jamison made the decision after a video of him spraying a man in the face with a fire extinguisher outside Boltcutter went viral. According to witnesses, an argument between Jamison and the man about whether smoking was permitted in the area escalated to a point when Jamison discharged the extinguisher in the man's face. In his social media post, Jamison explained that his actions were "unnecessary" and "no way to treat another person regardless of circumstance" before asking that any comments be directed toward his personal Facebook page instead of the businesses he was involved with.

Park City Wine Festival
If you just can't wait for ski season to pay a weekend visit to our fair neighbor to the east, the Park City Wine Festival (parkcitywinefest.com) should be on your calendar. The event is not only packed with more than 100 different wines and food from some of Park City's finest restaurants, but it's filled with workshops, classes and other activities to help enrich attendees' understanding of all things food and wine. Because the festival takes place at various locations throughout downtown Park City, it's also a great excuse to explore the area on foot or via free public transit. The Park City Wine Festival starts on Thursday, Oct. 3, and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 6. Ticket sales and information can be found via the festival website.

Japanese Food Festival
Our friends at the downtown Buddhist temple (211 W. 100 South, slbuddhist.org) are hosting their annual fall Japanese Food Festival this weekend. It's a free event that gathers some of our local experts in Japanese cuisine for a day filled with takoyaki, karaage and gyudon along with some tasty baked goods that you can pack up to go. Not only is it a great way to sample some delicious Japanese cuisine, but those interested in the temple's mission and programs are welcome to do some further exploring. The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 7 p.m., and more details can be found online.

Quote of the Week: "Dumplings over roses."

—Japanese Proverb

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net

