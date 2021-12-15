click to enlarge

Blowing Smoke

You're probably getting tired of hearing about the Utah inland port, either who's singing its praises or who's warning of the consequences. If that sounds like a fair give-and-take, it's not. The most recent meeting of the Utah Inland Port Authority tells the story, but it's two stories diametrically opposed. First, let's talk about UIPA's 4-minute video. "It's the air we breathe. ... The time to decide what Utah's future looks like is today. ... It's about the network. ... How do we protect the birds. ... After-school programs." And of course, they're "working on" making everything low-emission and just beautiful. Dr. E. Thomas Nelson, a board member of the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment doesn't see it that way. He'd prepared questions and comments he was "eager to ask." After an hour and a half of closed session, the board came back, sang some praises and adjourned. "If this inland port is such a spectacular idea," Nelson said, "why not allow the public to comment? The decisions made now behind closed doors will resonate for the citizens of Salt Lake City for generations to come. We deserve to be heard. We deserve a say in our future."

Two Steps Back

Charles Trentelman has an idea the Legislature should embrace. In his Tribune letter, he suggests they look to the past for cues on election integrity. Trentelman, a former reporter, was reacting to the curious idea of moving back to in-person voting, despite Utah's stellar record with vote-by-mail ballots that are virtually free of fraud. Even the Republican lieutenant governor told the AP that the effort to change the system is designed to destroy trust in elections. Trentelman reminds us of a past where only land-owning white males could vote and cynically suggests FBI background checks, body searches and of course, only one polling place per county. To his Twitter audience, Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, points to a performance audit giving the state high marks. But in the era of conspiracies and Google "research," that will not be enough.

Not So Fast

This time, someone listened to the public din of dissatisfaction and maybe, just maybe, the public outcry will help stop a quarry in Parleys Canyon. The Salt Lake County Council called a special meeting after hearing about plans for a company euphemistically called Tree Farm to use drills and explosives to mine limestone, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson "said she was 'gravely concerned' about the proposed quarry in the canyon that connects the Salt Lake Valley to Park City by way of Interstate 80." That led to a hasty meeting to change the Foothills and Canyons Overlay Zone. Wilson thinks the change will help preserve the canyons, support recreation and mitigate health risks to residents. In this case, the bureaucracy seems to be working.