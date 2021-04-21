click to enlarge

Blended Table Fundraiser

The Blended Table (925 S. Jefferson Street, 801-328-8138, theblendedtable.com) recently announced a bake sale to raise funds for the Asian Association of Utah (aau-slc.org) and OCA Utah (ocanational.org). We've seen local bake sales work wonders for nonprofits dedicated to helping marginalized communities and seeing this pop up on the ol' social media feed is a welcome dose of positivity. The event takes place on April 24 at Blended Table from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or whenever the event sells out. Pastries and baked goods have been donated by several local bakeries, and all proceed will benefit the AAU and OCA. If you're looking for a place to contribute to a good cause while enjoying some local baked goods, we'll see you there.

Intro to Salumi at Caputo's

Caputo's Market and Deli (caputos.com) recently started up their Spring curriculum—if you've ever wanted expert-level knowledge about chocolate and cheese, they're a must. On April 30, Caputo's will host an online class dedicated to the nuances of salumi and the fine art of curing meats. Not only will attendees get an excellent education on the history of salumi and its contributions to food culture, they'll also receive tasting kits that can be picked up at the Downtown Location (314 W. Broadway, 801-531-8669) before the scheduled class takes place—just make sure not to eat everything before the session begins. Once you've got your supplies, the online class starts promptly at 6 p.m. on April 30.

Habitat Coffehouse Opens

The Habitat Event Center (366 S. State Street, habitatslc.com) recently leveled up its space into a darling coffee shop and café. As an event center, Habitat made a name for itself with its welcoming décor and hip design style, which is now even more enjoyable with the addition of fresh-brewed coffee and thick slices of avocado toast. While the coffee shop addition is new and most definitely worth checking out, Habitat still functions as a cute-as-hell event space. Scrolling through Habitat's Instagram feed (@habitatslc) and seeing Habitat's rustic chic décor intermingled with salmon breakfast sandwiches makes this evolution feel right at home blossoming in the springtime.

