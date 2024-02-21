Black History Month should be a shared delight for every Utahn 

Few things dampen the spirit more than a legislative session, particularly one under the sway of land-grabbers and far-right ideologues. But while our attention is focused on the state Capitol, February should also be treasured as Black History Month.

Both a spur for us to do better as well as a nourishing time for shared culture, Black History Month in Utah—like the state itself—is both multifaceted and understudied. And neither are well served by our current political climate.

Often lost in the mix is the realization that since before statehood, African Americans occupied this area as fur traders and cowboys, religious pioneers and soldiers, journalists and lawyers, educators and artists, laborers and domestic workers. Each has a unique story to tell, and if we have any hope of growing together as a healthier community, we would do well to listen.

Jim Crow traditions were upheld throughout Utah history in many respects, while in other areas of community life, the racial barrier relaxed. Restrictive housing ordinances, an anti-miscegenation law from the 1890s and flawed religious teachings often stood as rationalizations for individuals to indulge prejudices and resist civil rights efforts like the rest of the country. All these things have been at play, their existence denied by many a Utahn clinging to a pleasing self-image.

"A contradiction between beliefs and practice has long existed in Utah," Margaret Judy Maag wrote in 1971 for a University of Utah thesis. "The problems of the [African American] have been unrecognized by the larger population, and any attempts to gain help in trying to fight discrimination have met with resistance—since the belief that no problem existed was widespread."

While we must acknowledge these weak points in our shared history and never sugarcoat their damage, we must also appreciate the amazing spirit of so many Utahns who have sought for a better world beyond the yoke of racism.

Think of the countless people who labored in the NAACP since 1919. Remember the local minority groups that have helped one another to support civil rights: the Jewish organization B'nai B'rith, Hispanic groups like the American GI Forum and white groups like the Council for Civic Unity. Utah's Japanese community was particularly instrumental in finally repealing the old anti-miscegenation law in 1963.

Think of black Utahns like Mignon Richmond (1897-1984), Albert Fritz (1905-1989) and living pioneers like Mary Allen, who came here from Alabama in 1946 and labored in the Community Action Program. Remember the allies who supported them along the way, like piano teacher Florence Lilliendahl (1888-1982) and Mormon labor leader Wesley J. Madill (1910-1968).

Most of all, remember that no one here—past, present or future—is truly an outsider. We'd do well to get to know one another, now and always, for we collectively crave to hear and be heard.

Or, as Mary Allen once told me: "Don't nobody put words in my mouth. I'm big enough to talk."