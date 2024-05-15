Biden finds his cajónes to push back on Israel, but will his resolve last? 

click to enlarge

Joe Biden finally put his foot down on Benjamin Netanyahu’s neck, declaring that the Israeli prime minister’s imminent attack on Rafah was more than sufficient reason for reneging on a scheduled U.S. arms shipment.

What was in that shipment? A shitload of 500- and 2,000-pound bombs—3,500 of them—the kind that can level a city and which have no way of discriminating between combatants and civilians. By no stretch of the imagination do these weapons have anything to do with Israel’s defense, and yet we’ve been supplying these bombs since October 7th—and the aircraft that drop them—without insisting on accountability for their use.

Everyone should be asking the same question: What the hell were we doing, supplying such instruments of death to a rogue nation bent on the destruction of its neighbors? The stark reality is that the U.S. has been guilty of feeding instruments of mass murder to the Israelis and, as even Biden has softly acknowledged, the U.S. bears culpability as a partner in the killing of Palestinians.

During months of ongoing genocide, the U.N. has called for an end to the carnage. But each time, the U.S. has dissented, allowing Netanyahu to have his way.

It should not have taken the vocal protests of thousands of university students to interrupt U.S. involvement. Biden should have had the balls, long ago, to end the killing by withdrawing U.S. aid. Instead, he has been the wimp that allowed a strongman to continue a magnitude of carnage unparalleled in modern Middle Eastern history. Whether or not he can be forgiven for this grievous failure of his conscience will depend largely on how tenaciously he holds to his decision.

Calling Netanyahu out for his despicable behavior was long overdue. An entire world has long been shouting that message while the U.S. stuck its fingers in its ears. Inexcusable. And why? Biden has seen blind support of Israel as a way of cultivating Jewish-American support, burying his own heart and conscience in an effort to shore up his votes in the 2024 election.

Of course, Netanyahu’s response to Biden’s new show of resistance was his typical “f--k you” mentality, speaking defiantly about how he would continue his “defense” of Israel with or without help from the U.S. His response? “We’ll fight with our fingernails, if necessary.”

Of course, that means Netanyahu will be requiring extra visits to his manicurist.

But, under Bibi’s breath—and well hidden from his Zionist backers—he’s been palpably shaken by the sudden absence of his carte blanche permission to murder the remaining Palestinians. His rhetoric of “defending Israel'' is increasingly lame and stale, and no one actually believes that the IDF response to October 7 has been a matter of securing Israel from its enemies.

In fact, Israel’s enemies are being energized by Netanyahu’s hateful treatment of his Palestinian brothers, and I think it’s safe to say that the strength of Hamas—and the hate that drives it—has grown far beyond the bounds of pre-war chafing. Israel has murdered close to 35,000 of these people, who have at least a shared historical ownership of the Holy Land.

We have little proof that the dead were actually connected with Hamas. That’s a horrifying prospect. We already know that two-thirds of the casualties have been women, children and the helpless aged. We must ask, in the absence of quality intelligence—partially ensured by Israel’s targeting of journalists—if any significant number of Hamas fighters were among the dead.

Netanyahu has his version—that 13,000 of the dead were Hamas fighters. But that’s his version. It seems that one dead Arab looks like any other.

One thing we know for sure: We can’t trust anything Netanyahu says. He’s been a serial liar, just like so many other politicians, and one of his prime motivations in keeping the Hamas war going is to evade Israel’s justice system and avoid prison time for his multiple felonies. (Reminds you of someone else, doesn’t it … ?)

Throughout much of U.S. history, our country has been morally aligned with the causes of justice, humanity and freedom. But after blocking multiple attempts of the world community to end Israel’s genocidal rampage, we simply cannot claim that we’ve held the moral high ground.

As a nation, we’ve always been sympathetic to the plight of Israel, a country given as a sanctuary for the Jews by a world that did its share of the persecution. But that cannot be used as an excuse to turn our backs on the Holy Land’s other birthright inhabitants. We must remember the Zionist thefts of Arab lands, the unprovoked killing of Palestinians by greedy Israelis, and the bondage of an entire people over a period of the past 75 years.

Even as I write, Biden has waffled on his resolve to stop the flow of offensive weapons to Israel, making the excuse that we can’t be sure of the specifics and that we can’t prove our weapons were used for the genocide of Arabs. Biden’s waffling comes at a time when the rest of the world seems poised to right Israel’s wrongs toward the Palestinians—as evidenced by the United Nations resolution to officially recognize Palestine. Of course, the U.S. refused to express its support of that declaration. That’s par for the course.

Our country now stands in a precarious position. The 2024 elections have the power to permanently damage—or end—our democracy, and we all need to stand behind the candidate who still believes in, and expresses, a love of America and its institutions.

Biden needs the support of the majority to win, and that includes America’s Jewish population. It’s time for them to realize that his putting a foot down on offensive weapons for Israel is not an antisemitic move, but a necessary step in ending the atrocities of Netanyahu’s war.

Biden must renew his resolve to do the moral imperative, by ending all shipments of offensive weapons to Israel. No conscientious American should oppose that support of humanity.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and their adorable and ferocious dog “Poppy.” comments@cityweekly.net