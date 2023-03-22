Bewilder Tangerine Wit and Mountain West Pomme Paloma 

Hallelujah! Spring has finally arrived. To celebrate what is (hopefully) the end, or at least near-end, of a very robust winter, I'd like to share two of the most citrusy adult beverages I've had in quite a while. If these don't get you pumped for spring, nothing will.

Bewilder - Tangerine Wit: A fluffy, vanilla-colored three finger head sits atop a hazy golden glow of wonder—quite opaque, with good head retention. I starts with a whiff of fresh tangerines, straight from the orchard. (Okay, I've never been in an orchard, but I have seen fresh produce...) I mean, it smells exactly like a tangerine. It should win an award for that: It actually smells like I'm opening a tangerine at the breakfast table. I doubt I'd be able to discern a difference blindfolded between this and the real deal. I'll give it kudos just for the wow factor. There is a little sugary sweetness behind it, but I'll chalk it up to a really sweet tangerine.

To me, this is like drinking a witbier while sucking on a Tic-Tac. Dude, it's that good. It finishes with style, and leaves me wanting more. I just want to keep drinking it. To provide a little more objectivity here and less effusive praise, there's also some wheat, grains and citrus rind, while it finishes gloriously with tangerine and/or orange Tic-Tac. Creamy, medium-bodied and lightly carbonated, it ends effervescently dry.

Verdict: Would I drink this 5.0 percent ale again? Nerds, I wish this was in cans. This is a pleasant beer all around. The aroma blew me away, and the taste did little to sway that opinion. Mouthfeel is spot on for the style, and what else is left? The design of the bottle is catchy, too. Tangerine Wit is the shit!

Mountain West - Pomme Paloma (Pink Boots Blend): I don't normally review a lot of ciders, but this citrus bomb is worth a mention. No foam here, as this is a cider. It pours a cloudy, golden grapefruit color, so you can tell this is no ordinary cider. The nose was light but tart, and perhaps the most authentic-smelling paloma cider to this point. I have drunk and taken notes on a lot of ciders over the past six months, and while some can come off as artificial, this does not. Mouthfeel was medium.

The taste was clearly grapefruit. I was shown photos of the amount of grapefruit puree added to this special cider, so rest assured that by design, this is a citrus-lover's delight. It was like a mimosa in many ways—the champagne-like effervescence was snappy but not prickly, while the Pink Boots blend hops add some balancing bitterness. This one was just right in terms of sweetness and authenticity. It had an impressive, easily-identified grapefruit flavor without being overwhelming or in-your-face. The mild hop support dissolves rapidly on the tongue to deliver a bold grapefruit flavor with complex lime, lemon and cider flavors closely behind. At times, this 6.8 percent cider acts like a sour spritzer, at others like a sangria, and then like a creamy cocktail. The diversity in taste bridges the worlds of cider, white wine, beer and mixology quite well. A late palate of clean yet rounded acidity once again echoes with nuances.

Verdict: Light-bodied, crisp, clean and highly refreshing, Pomme Paloma is a Mountain West favorite that finishes brisk with minor aftertastes of dry tannins and hops. The cider's simplicity makes it effortless; however, it does beg for greater complexity and depth. It finishes dry without being overwhelmingly tart.

Draft is the only option for both of these, with crowlers to-go from Bewilder and growlers available at Mountain West Hard Cider. As always, cheers!