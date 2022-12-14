Best Geek Pop Culture Stuff of 2022 

Disney+

The year 2022 has been a great one for the geeks. Every year for the last decade seems to have been good for us, though. From comics and sci-fi to fantasy and gaming, it's been a bit of an embarrassment of riches. Here's a list of some of the best geek stuff from the last year, near and far. They're worth seeking out, whether for yourself or for a holiday gift.

Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure: A Graphic Novel by Lewis Hancox: With all of the hate in the world directed at trans folx, reading their stories in their own words and images is one of the best things you can do. Better yet, in this day of book-banning, pick up one of these delightful graphic novels and pass it off to a kid, too. That's the only way we'll learn. In Lewis Hancox's biographical comic, he struggles with his gender dysphoria in high school in equal parts hilarity and heartbreak. It's a delightful, somber read, and I highly recommend it.

Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree: There is a dearth of nice, kind fantasy reading out there, and Legends & Lattes delivers in spades. I devoured it in a single sitting. It tells the story of Viv, an orc barbarian who wants to give up the adventuring life of violence and start a coffee shop in a medieval town. There, she meets a lot of people who help her on her journey to create the best coffee shop in the realm, including a succubus named Tandri, who may or may not be a love interest. It's just such a pleasant, fun read, I can't imagine anyone objecting to it. A breath of fresh air for a perfect winter's day of reading.

Star Wars: Andor on Disney+: If you would have told me that a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would be one of the most well-written installments of Star Wars ever, I might have laughed at you; we already have The Last Jedi for all the best writing. But showrunner Tony Gilroy and his team are giving Rian Johnson a run for his money. Andor shows us the birth of the rebellion in its angry gestation, down and dirty on the street. The writing is sharp, the dialogue is fantastic, and it brings subtext to a genre that can often lack that quality. It's something every Star Wars fan should watch, but any fan of quality television should watch it, too. It's that good.

Everything Everywhere All at Once by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert: It has been a long time since an original science fiction film so blew me away in the theater. The time before this might have been Annihilation, and before that Charlie Kauffman's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. This film is in the same vein as those, but it blows them out of the water with its bizarre imagery and multiversal ways. Beyond that, there are Oscar-worthy performances from Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan that are as moving as they are hilarious. Throw Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, and Stephanie Hsu into the mix, and you have all the ingredients of something that shouldn't work, but does—so beautifully that it's astonishing. Yeah, I know Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was pretty cool, but Everything Everywhere All at Once is hands down the best multiverse movie we've ever had on the big screen, no exceptions.

The Legendarium: Right here in Salt Lake City, we have a new refuge for those of us who love roleplaying games, sci-fi and fantasy books and good coffee. Located at 349 E. 900 South, it's the perfect spot for hanging out, playing a game, getting some writing done, or just getting some coffee. The staff there is incredibly enthusiastic and helpful in finding any sci-fi or fantasy tale to your taste. It's also billed as a safe space for folks of all marginalized backgrounds, so everyone is welcome there, making it a fantastic addition to the fabric of the SLC geek scene.

It really can't be overstated how 2022 really has been a good year for the geeks. Celebrate with one of these things, or go visit The Legendarium. You won't regret it.