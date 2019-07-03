click to enlarge

Bento boxes at Kyoto

Executive Chef Peggi-Ince Whiting has recently announced the addition of lunchtime bento boxes at Japanese restaurant Kyoto (1080 E. 1300 South, 801-487-3525, kyotoslc.com). For $15, diners can get a bento box filled with teriyaki chicken, tempura shrimp, gyoza, tuna sashimi and a California roll with rice and a choice of miso soup or salad. Bento boxes are designed for a grab-and-go approach, which makes them perfect for something quick to take wherever you might be going. They've also become quite popular as catering orders since they're ready made and packed with variety. That being said, no one is discouraged from picking up a box and enjoying Kyoto's ambiance while you dine in.

Dutch oven cooking class

Hogle Zoo (2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., 801-584-1700, hoglezoo.org) is always on my list for something fun to do during the summer, and I recently learned about the classes that they hold on the first Saturday of the month. These classes range from snowshoeing to archery, but on Saturday, July 6, interested parties can learn how to cook up a meal with a Dutch oven. Hosts from Hogle Zoo meet attendees in Millcreek Canyon from 10 a.m. to noon to demonstrate some of the techniques and materials needed to create campfire vittles. Classes cost $5 per person, and families are welcome to attend.

Food truck roundup

Independence Day and food trucks go together like volatile explosives and short fuses. Regardless of what neighborhood you plan on winding down after your patriotic festivities, you'll not be far from a food truck or two.

North Salt Lake: Legacy Park (1140 W. 1100 North), Monday, July 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy the park while chowing down on food from The Rollin Mug, Fry Me to the Moon and Jamaica's Kitchen.

Downtown: Trolley Square (602 S. 700 East), Wednesday, July 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. Hit up our favorite local mall to check out offerings from Kona Ice, Mama-Lau and the Traditions Mobile Café.

Sandy: Sandy Amphitheater (1245 E. 9400 South), Monday, July 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. Features Leroy's Cowboy Sushi, Last Course and Monsieur Crepes.Check out The Food Truck League's website for more details and locations (thefoodtruckleague.com)

Quote of the Week: "If summer had a defining scent, it'd definitely be the smell of barbecue."

—Katie Lee

