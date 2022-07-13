Below-The-Radar Lagers 

Mike Riedel

My beer "research" days are often fairly structured; I have a good idea of what's coming, and try to plan things out as much as possible. But occasionally, some beers get lost in the shuffle, and find themselves on tap handles with no fanfare or social-media presence.

This week I came across two lagers that (at the time) were largely unknown—even by some staff. Luckily, I have your back, and I'm sharing the "below the radar" love with you all.

Saltfire - Anniversary Lemonene Terpene Lager: This Terpene lager is one of the best-kept secrets in SLC right now. It's not a Terpene hammer, but the Lemonene is spot-on, and 100 percent crushable on a mid-July day.

Unfiltered brass and gold dominate the color, shimmering in the glass like a mirror with just the lightest perfect small streams of carbonation. This is what a great lager should look like; this beer is on cruise control in the looks department. The aroma, while solid, is a touch odd—a clean yeast and malt presence, but there's an addition of oily zest that seems to be clashing with the grain and hop angles. Ash-y even, almost smokey? It's totally out of left field, but at least it's pleasant while being quite unexpected.

On the palate, it sticks more to the basics. There's a light-bodied, session-like mouthfeel, but a wet depth and watery character persists. Faint lemon and more of a light pine/burnt hop-like oil emerge in the mid palate, mixed with a clean finish. Light sweetness from the malt character accentuates the finish, just enough to bring out a hint of lemon flavor, but it's also particularly dry and toasted on the finish.

Overall: Very interesting beer here from a quality Utah craft brewery. I know it's not your average beer, and I haven't seen any other terpene lemon beers out there (and I'm looking). But for how out-there this beer may be, it is something that you probably don't want to miss—especially for you lemon- and tea-lovers, this is a no brainer. I would definitely get this one again to sit down on my patio and drink during a hot summer night.

Proper - East-Side Paradise: So, strangely enough, this is the third rice lager I've seen from Utah brewers this season. Not sure if Japanese-style beers are coming into popularity, or it's just an economical thing; rice is absolutely super-cheap compared to other grains right now, and it's hard to mess up the flavor profile when brewing.

It pours a very light, crystal-clear straw color, with no appreciable head but long lines of bubbles running to the top. Aromas are typical of a rice lager, with that crisp white rice mash smell, plus lightly bitter hops. Not complex, but enjoyable.

Very light pilsner grains are up front in the taste, followed again by the crisp rice mash that imparts a very slight hint of savoriness. The hops are lightly bitter, but there's no major hop profile. Light bodied, moderate carbonation, lightly prickly, incredibly crisp mouthfeel with a nice snap on each sip.

Overall: Either way, this is not a complex beer whatsoever. The carbonation has less of an edge compared to the highly-carbonated, crispy and prickly Japanese rice lagers you may be used to, like Sapporo. It is also less dry. That said, there are no off flavors here, and it is very crisp and easy to drink. I could see myself enjoying this from time to time when I want that snappy, fast and easy-drinking kind of beer that isn't a syrupy corn mess macro.

You may not expect to see Saltfire's Lemonene Terpene Lager, because they don't do many draft beers; you may have to ask for it specifically. East-Side Paradise is on full display at Proper Brewing, and ready to enjoy on draft. As always, cheers!