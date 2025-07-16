Beer reviews: Salt Lake Brewing Amburana ESB and Chappell Tomorrow's Problem 

Mike Riedel

Have you noticed that there's been an absence of red or amber looking beers lately? I'm not sure why. Maybe perceptions are that they're too heavy or too sweet? Neither of those assertions is broadly correct, but it has made for a less interesting beer scene, since they're becoming harder and harder to find. But thankfully this week, I found two "red beers," each one going in different directions—just as it should be.

Salt Lake Brewing - Amburana ESB: To be different in today's beer world, innovation often whispers rather than shouts. This classic American-style ESB is a great example of that principle, a quiet nudge born from a simple collaboration. Jason Stock, Head Brewer at Salt Lake Brewing, partnered with Salt Lake City's Solstice Malts to undertake a cool experiment: aging a portion of their malt in Amburana barrels to gently infuse it with the wood's unique character.

Served on their nitrogen tap, the beer is a visual treat, cascading into the glass to settle into a brilliant copper hue crowned with a thick, creamy, persistent head. The aroma is a malty dream, leading with comforting notes of biscuit and toasted bread. Wafting just beneath is a warm, inviting spice, a subtle hint of what the Amburana wood has imparted. It's unmistakably nutmeg-like, a delicate and intriguing promise of the sip to come.

On the palate, this 5.0 percent ESB is absolutely on point. The nitrogen pour provides an exceptionally smooth, velvety mouthfeel that perfectly cradles the rich malt backbone. Flavors of caramel and light toffee are the foundation, delivering what can only be described as textbook happiness for the tongue. The magic, however, lies in that subtle Amburana touch. It never overpowers, weaving instead a delicate thread of woody spice through the profile that enhances the overall malt profile.

Verdict: There is great balance and subtlety here. I wouldn't go as far as saying the barrel-aged malt experiment is a resounding success, but there's a noticeable difference, and the Nitro condition helps bring it out. An impeccably smooth and deeply satisfying brew.

Chappell - Tomorrow's Problem: The "Imperial Amber" isn't a recognized beer style—at least, not until enough breweries are enthusiastic enough to make it one. When faced with such a creation, the best approach is to judge it by what it evokes. For all intents and purposes, this brew comes across as an Imperial Red Ale.

It pours a deep copper into the glass, unfiltered and inviting; a thick, dense, khaki-tinged head forms and lingers. The first impression on the nose is a strike of assertive hops, bringing forth a vibrant, complex bouquet of herbal and cool citrus notes. This initial aromatic charge is quickly followed and supported by a sturdy malt foundation, wafting up pleasant aromas of toasty bread crust and a gentle, nutty character.

The experience on the palate is immediately satisfying. The beer boasts a medium-heavy body, and its malty texture coats the mouth in a luxurious way. It is unapologetically well-hopped, yet the bitterness is well-integrated so that it never becomes aggressive. The real intrigue arrives in the finish, where a distinct, mineralic influence emerges—a subtle, coppery tang reminiscent of classic English ales that adds an interesting layer of flavor. What is perhaps most impressive is how well the 9.0 percent ABV is concealed within the balance of malt, hops and texture.

Verdict: This is a dangerously smooth and curiously crafted ale that carves out its own identity. Is it compelling enough to be awarded its Imperial Amber crown? Sure, why not. The team at Chappell Brewing is obviously on to something here.

Look for Tomorrow's Problem today; it's only available at Chappell Brewing in 16-ounce cans. Amburana ESB is only available on the nitro tap at Salt Lake Brewing Company, in downtown SLC.

As always, cheers!