Beer reviews: Red Rock ONO (Coffee and Coconut) and Bewilder Miami Ice 

Mike Riedel

Red Rock ONO (Coffee and Coconut): This new version of ONO was aged in bourbon barrels for 24 months and conditioned on toasted and raw coconut. Jack Mormon Coffee provided the coffee blend of Typica, Catuai and Caturra coffee beans.

This pours a very dark brown that appears mostly clear in the glass, with two fingers of dense and fluffy dark tan/brown foam on top. The head lingers for a minute or two and slowly fizzles away, leaving light frothy lacing on the glass. This smells amazing, quite sweet and rather chocolatey up front. Sweet bourbon blends in so perfectly here that I can't imagine this beer without it. The 10.5 percent alcohol isn't boozy at all; it works well with the fleshy coconut, smooth vanilla, rich coffee and yellow cake batter. It all adds up to what is definitely one of the best-smelling beers I've experienced in a while.

Coffee jumps up front in the taste—medium roasted and a bit astringent. The bourbon plays off the coffee well, just coming on as the coffee starts to fade to the background, almost like a splash of bourbon was poured into black coffee. That bourbon flavor blends off to smooth coconut, vanilla and a mellow nuttiness, finally giving way to the coffee again at the finish. It would have been hard for the flavor to live up to the aroma, but this is really, really good. It's medium-bodied, but I wish there was a bit thicker feel here to make this ideal. Carbonation consists of fine bubbles, tingly and at a low-ish level. Super smooth, and all of the flavors play off of each other so well, this would make an excellent dessert by itself.

Verdict: A well made beer with so much going on. The bourbon-barrel note is subtle and so well integrated here with the coffee flavor; it adds to the base beer without overpowering or distracting. The coconut and vanilla flavors are simply outstanding as well, so I'm gonna have to seek out another bottle I guess.

Bewilder - Miami Ice: This cold-style IPA was lagered and hopped with Centennial, Motueka and Enigma. There's an aggressive pour to this beer. It has a clear goldenrod hue to it, a frothy head that took quite a while to settle down. The aroma has a long malt sweetness, plus some grapefruit in the nose, with melon and berries backing it up.

The dank resin didn't take long to emerge, but it asserted itself once the citrus flavors softly faded. A somewhat earthy hop presence was the result of these three varieties duking it out for supremacy, but they worked well together, as a slightly piney and melon-like residue was left on my mouth once this went down. The active and bold hop character was a pleasant surprise to savor.

The 7.4 percent ABV is there, but it was only felt or sensed rather than tasted with the range of flavors here. There was a slight 420 feel to all of this on par with something from older West Coast-tyle IPAs that really had that California vibe to them.

Verdict: When all was said and done, this was the kind of hoppy beer I've come to expect from Bewilder. Not a tropical juice bomb like so many other IPAs or IPLs, this had a lot going for it while standing apart from the norm. It's another solid brew from them that's unlikely to disappoint anyone who craves a modern hoppy lager.

You can enjoy Miami Ice at Bewilder's pub or take it home in 16-ounce cans. No cans for the ONO this time around, though, as Red Rock has chosen to present this special barrel-aged stout in their tried and true 16-ounce bottles. You can find ONO at all Red Rock locations, but if you want them to go, you need to hit the main brewery's beer store.

As always, cheers!