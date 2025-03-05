Beer reviews: Fisher Hoptology and RoHa "We Love L.A." 

Mike Riedel

Fisher - Hoptology: Can you believe it's been eight years since Fisher Brewing reincarnated to its location on 800 South and 300 West? For their 8th Anniversary IPA, the Fisher brew team decided to go with a New England-style IPA with a hop bill of Zumo, Krush, Citra and Mosaic. Happy anniversary and cheers to a true Utah success story.

This IPA has a nice peach hue to it, providing a head that holds its own along with a nice web of lacing left behind on the glass. A wonderful nose emerges here, as there was plenty of orange, tangerine and other citrus that could be smelled from halfway across the room once poured.

Plenty of citrus appears in the taste as well, along with oily hops, pine, resin, a bit of earthy dankness and stone fruit. It's incredibly complex under the surface given how simple this seemed up front; the juiciness, hop use and moderate, bready malt allow the full range of flavors to really shine through. A low amount of carbonation and high amount of juicy slickness also contributed to letting this beer fully shine. Once it warmed up, the underlying candied sweetness and marmalade-like flavors meshed well together. The earthy dankness that lingered in the aftertaste served as a metaphoric reminder of how the full range of flavors all left the party in unison as the liquid faded away.

Verdict: This may have been one of the easiest 8.7 percent IPAs that I've ever reviewed. It's simple and deceptively free to quaff, leaving me wanting to pop open another once the can ran dry. Cheers to all Fisher has done for beer nerds like myself over the past eight years.

RoHa - We Love L.A.: Proceeds from the sale of this pale ale will go to the Greater Los Angeles United Way Wildlife Relief Fund.

The beer poured an almost milky-looking, pale yellow/apricot hue and was topped by a frothy, finger-tall, bright white crown; the head quickly dropped to a bubbly, lasting collar. A drippy wall of lacing cascaded all down the sides of the glass and stuck around through most of the session.

The aroma was outstanding—super-hoppy and fruit forward. Honeydew melon notes came through strongest initially; it's quite juicy and sweet. As the head died down, citrus notes took over (orange specifically), and there was a nice honey-like quality as well. A punchy, cannabis-like darkness came forth as the beer sat, while the honeydew melon notes reappeared later on.

The flavor profile was also intensely hoppy, but definitely rougher around the edges than I anticipated. Citrus notes dominated, with loads of juicy orange flesh and pithy citrus rind. Some honeydew melon was noticeable in the center, along with a touch of sweetness and a bit of dankness, too. White grapefruit appeared in the back end and big, pithy, bitter, grapefruit rind-like notes came through in the finish.

The mouthfeel was creamy, soft and smooth, as the 5.0 percent alcohol helps to create a medium to light body. The liquid contained a super-fine and mellow effervescence that made the beer feel almost a touch under-carbonated, which enhances the drinkability.

Verdict: The Citra, Nelson and Cryo-Citra create an enticing pale ale that is big on flavor while being lighter in the body dept. In my view, you can't go wrong with this hop-salad combo in a beer.

It's easy to donate to charity when the delivery system is as lovely as We Love L.A. It is only available on draft, so make the trip to RoHa and check it out. Sixteen-ounce cans of Hoptology can be enjoyed at Fisher or to take home and celebrate their eight years.

As always, cheers!